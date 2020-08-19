What's New for 2021: Dodge

Improbably, impossibly, Dodge's small but potent lineup defies age with even more high-performance variants for the 2021 model year.

An enthusiast's dream and an environmentalist's scream, the 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 Hellcat rages into the 2021 Dodge Durango three-row SUV, and the 2021 Charger mid-size sedan sees red with a 797-horsepower Hellcat Redeye variant. Never one to sit idly by, the 2021 Dodge Challenger muscle car gets a 807-hp Super Stock model for the drag strip, in case you missed out on the Demon.

What remains of the Dodge lineup is a throwback, with designs that average at least a decade old. Yet enthusiasts love them, and Dodge's SRT performance lineup produces new engineering magic every year to keep the lineup fresh. Last redesigned for 2008, the Challenger's retro design has proven timeless. The Charger and Durango underwent their last redesigns for 2011, though it could be argued the Charger is even older.

Fuel economy concerns can wait another year; maximizing displacement and optimizing output remains the priority for Dodge for 2021. Here's what's new in Dodge's high-performance corner of the world.

2021 Dodge Challenger

2021 Dodge Challenger

- 2021 Challenger SRT Super Stock has a 807-hp supercharged 6.2-liter V-8, with a 0-60 mph time of 3.25 seconds.

- Super Stock comes as a Widebody with 18-by-11-inch aluminum wheels wrapped in Nitto NTO5 drag radials, same as the 2018 Demon.

- Brembo four-piston brake calipers and 14.2-inch vented rotors up front stop the Super Stock.

- Suspension tweaks include retuned Bilstein dampers, three drive modes to firm up the Super Stock ride, and other launch-related enhancements.

- Other variants of the Challenger remain the same.

2021 Dodge Charger

2021 Dodge Charger

- 2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye launches with 797-hp supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 with a top speed of 203 mph.

- Hellcat Redeye comes with Widebody style that adds 3.5 inches of width from wider wheels and tires.

- 2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat boosts horsepower to 717 hp.

- Both Hellcat models get a new hood.

2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat

2021 Dodge Durango

- 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat launches with 710-hp supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 that hits 60 mph in 3.5 seconds. As a three-row SUV. Sick. Top speed is 180 mph.

- Durango Hellcat available for 2021 only.

- All 2021 Durango feature revised front fascia with Widebody design elements and LED headlights and DRLs.

- Interior features available 10.1-inch touchscreen with Uconnect 5 infotainment system.

- Interior finishes include a new instrument cluster, accent stitching, new door panels, and revised cockpit orientation.

- Available towing capacity of 8,700 pounds.