2021 Volvo XC90, XC60, XC40, S60 earn 5-star safety rating

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
August 19, 2020

Volvo's best-selling models earned five-star overall safety ratings from the NHTSA for 2021 models.

Every 2021 Volvo vehicle tested earned the highest crash-test honors, including the 2021 Volvo XC90 three-row SUV, 2021 Volvo XC60 mid-size crossover, 2021 Volvo XC40 small crossover, 2021 Volvo S60 mid-size sedan and the V60 wagon variant in both base and Cross Country models. 

“Volvo has always been and always will be about people, which means safety is our number one priority,” Anders Gustafsson, president and CEO of Volvo Car USA, said in a statement. “These NHTSA 5-Star ratings confirm Volvo Cars’ continued commitment to protecting what’s important to our customers.”

The NHTSA frontal, side, and rollover crash tests simulate the most common type of crashes and sources of traffic fatalities on U.S. roads.

The independent IIHS also rated Volvo's lineup as "Good" in protecting occupants in crash-testing, and at least "Advanced" in mitigating or preventing crashes with other vehicles and pedestrians. The XC60, XC40, and S60 were all awarded 2020 Top Safety Picks from the IIHS when equipped with adaptive headlights. The 2020 XC90 earned the highest Top Safety Pick+ for standard LED headlights that rated "Acceptable."

The plug-in hybrid version of the 2021 XC90 also earned a five-star safety rating, but Volvo's other plug-in models have not been tested by the NHTSA. The 2021 S90 full-size sedan, V90 and V90 Cross Country wagons have also not been tested by the NHTSA.

Subaru's similarly small lineup also earned a five-star sweep for 2020, except for the BRZ, which has not been tested. Same goes for Mazda's small lineup, with the exception of the MX-5 Miata, which has not been tested. 

