2021 Mazda CX-9 updated, 2021 Ford Bronco driven off-road, 5 automakers pledge cleaner cars: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Mazda CX-9 crossover shows off new Carbon Edition for $42,180

The 2021 Mazda CX-9 three-row crossover SUV nudges into premium territory this year with a 10.3-inch display screen for infotainment standard across the lineup and a sleek new Carbon Edition with red leather seats.

California regulators, automakers finalize pact for tougher emissions regulations

Ford, Volkswagen, Honda, BMW, and Volvo agree to cut emissions and bring more electric vehicles to market in California and more than a dozen other states that follow its stricter emissions regulations.

2021 Acura RDX review

A TCC Rating of 6.7 out of 10 puts the 2021 Acura RDX in the thick of the luxury-crossover race—nix the touchpad and it's an outright winner.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Ford Bronco two-door first ride

First ride: 2021 Ford Bronco gets down to the grind

A choreographed first ride in the 2021 Ford Bronco shows off its off-road prowess.

2021 Ram 1500 TRX first look: Ram's Hellcat-powered Ford Raptor fighter

Ram is ready to pick a fight with Ford for off-road supremacy.

Michael Jordan's 1996 Mercedes-Benz S600 Lorinser for sale on eBay

A 1996 Mercedes-Benz S600 modified by Lorinser and owned by basketball legend Michael Jordan is for sale on eBay.

From Green Car Reports:

Automakers commit to tougher California emissions deal—and more EVs

At least five automakers have negotiated deals with the California Air Resources Board to adhere to stricter emissions standards.

Bollinger electric trucks may be niche effort compared to Rivian and Hummer EV

Bollinger's quadruples the footprint of its headquarters, with the intent to double its workforce this year. But it will still be under 100 people, total.

Hyundai Kona Electric goes more than 600 miles—if you go 20 mph

A test from Germany shows how much range can be extracted from an electric car when the driver takes extreme measures.