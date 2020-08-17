2021 Volkswagen Tiguan overview, Bond inspires Aston DBS, 2020 Wrangler diesel review: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan review

Volkswagen's not-quite-compact crossover nets a 6.2 TCC Rating.

2021 Subaru Ascent SUV awarded Top Safety Pick+

The 2021 Subaru Ascent SUV received a Top Safety Pick+ award from the IIHS thanks to the addition of adaptive LED headlights with automatic high beams.

2021 Lexus LX 570 brings back blacked-out Inspiration Series

The 2021 Lexus LX 570 full-size SUV available with three rows gets minor updates to the Sport package, compared to last year, but a major upgrade with the return of the limited edition Inspiration Series.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera 007 Edition

New 007 Edition Aston Martin DBS and Vantage take inspiration from Bond movie cars

New special editions take inspiration from cars featured in 1987's “The Living Daylights” and the soon-to-be-released “No Time To Die.”

2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition honors Ken Miles' 1966 Daytona win, Studio Collection revealed

50 examples of the 2021 GT Heritage Edition will be made—but won't increase the total 1,350-car run.

2021 Audi Q5 Sportback spy shots: New coupe-like SUV to join Audi fold

Audi's new Q5 Sportback has been spotted ahead of its reveal later this year.

From Green Car Reports:

2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon EcoDiesel - drive review

2020 Jeep Wrangler turbodiesel drive review: On its way to treading lightly, but not quite there

Until the Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid arrives, the Wrangler EcoDiesel is the high-mileage off-road leader. Is it eco enough?

Mercedes set to pay $2.2B in US diesel settlements, as it slowly pivots to EVs

Mercedes and parent company Daimler AG will pay $1.5 billion in penalties, as it continues to priorities Europe over the U.S. for cleaner EVs.

To supply EV production, another European battery company rises: Verkor

In addition to Sweden's Northvolt, France's Verkor aims to supply Europe's automakers from within the EU.