2021 Lexus LX 570 brings back blacked-out Inspiration Series

The 2021 Lexus LX 570 full-size SUV available with three rows gets minor updates to the Sport package, compared to last year, but a major upgrade with the return of the limited edition Inspiration Series.

Last offered for 2019, the LX 570 Inspiration Series adds black exterior parts and black leather inside.

The large-but-luxe SUV based on the Toyota Land Cruiser has off-road capability and a truck-like 383-horsepower 5.7-liter V-8 with an 8-speed automatic in four-wheel drive that includes an electronic locking center differential. Available with a third row that can carry up to seven passengers, the truck-based 2021 LX 570 can tow up to 7,000 pounds on 20-inch wheels.

The well-equipped luxe truck comes with standard safety features such as automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, a surround-view camera system; convenience features include leather upholstery and wood trim, heated and cooled front seats, and a 12.3-inch infotainment system with Amazon Alexa compatibility. Sorry, Apple and Android users, Lexus isn't having it.

The cost this year increases $100 from 2020 to start at $86,580, but the two-row model gets a reduction in the destination fee from $1,295 to $1,025 on the 2021 model. Odd. So the 2021 Lexus LX 570 base model is actually $170 cheaper than last year, at $87,605 including $1,025 destination. The three-row model costs $92,875 including a $1,295 destination fee.

For 2021, the available Sport package on three-row models adds 21-inch alloy wheels, an updated sport grille, chrome accent side mirrors, and a black headliner inside. Semi-aniline leather trim comes in a new glazed caramel color.

For a select number of customers—500 to be exact—the 2021 LX 570 Inspiration Series comes with black leather and red accents, black headliner, and distinct floor mats. The distinction largely appears on the large exterior, but it doesn't have to be all black. A "White Pearl" option offers a Stormtrooper look with 21-inch black alloy wheels and center caps, black grille, headlights, taillights, and fog lights, as well as other black elements.

It tips the six-figure scale at $100,615. Built in Japan, the 2021 Lexus LX 570 arrives in dealers in September.