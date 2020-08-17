2021 Subaru Ascent SUV awarded Top Safety Pick+

The 2021 Subaru Ascent joins the rest of the Subaru crossover SUV family in earning a Top Safety Pick+ award from the IIHS. The highest safety honor from the insurance-industry funded non-profit resulted from the addition of adaptive LED headlights with automatic high beams as standard equipment on the three-row SUV.

Subaru prioritizes safety across its lineup, starting by making all-wheel drive standard on every vehicle it makes aside from the Subaru BRZ sports coupe and finishing with the EyeSight suite of advanced driver-assistance features, which is standard on every model without a manual transmission. More than half of the automaker's lineup has earned a Top Safety Pick+ award for 2020.

The largest Subaru joins the 2020 Forester compact crossover SUV, 2020 Outback mid-size crossover SUV, 2020 Crosstrek Hybrid small crossover SUV, and 2020 Legacy mid-size sedan with the TSP+ designation. To earn a TSP+ vehicles must earn "Good" ratings on all six crash tests, at least "Acceptable" ratings for standard headlights, and at least "Advanced" ratings for standard automatic emergency braking that mitigates or prevents crashes with other vehicles or pedestrians at speeds of 12 mph and 25 mph. Those criteria are more rigorous than the NHTSA's top five-star safety rating.

The 2021 Ascent earned "Superior" ratings for avoiding collisions with both vehicles and pedestrians at both speed thresholds.

New for 2021, adaptive LED headlights that help drivers see farther down the road in the direction they are turning now come standard, whereas in 2020 they were optional. That results in an extra $300 for the 2021 Ascent, which starts at $33,345, including $1,050 destination.