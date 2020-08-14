Toyota Venza vs. Lexus RX, 2021 Ram TRX teased, Polestar 2 driven: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Toyota Venza vs. 2020 Lexus RX 450h: Compare Crossover SUVs

When it comes to hybrid crossover SUVs, the 2021 Toyota Venza and 2020 Lexus RX 450h measure up much closer than their prices would suggest.

Ford cuts price of 2021 Ford Explorer SUV by about $3,000

By slicing the price, Ford hopes sales of its bread-winning SUV will pop.

2021 Honda HR-V

With a TCC Rating of 5.2 out of 10, the 2021 Honda HR-V gets its best scores in utility and safety.

From Motor Authority:

Ram 1500 Rebel TRX teaser

2021 Ram TRX teased in new video, debuts Aug. 17

The Ram TRX is coming to challenge the Ford F-150 Raptor for high-performance pickup bragging rights.

“Reborn” Jaguar E-Types will celebrate 2 of the earliest examples

Jaguar plans to build modern examples of the pair of E-Types used for the car's 1961 launch in Geneva, Switzerland.

2022 Subaru BRZ spy shots

Subaru's next-generation BRZ sports car has been spotted for the first time, a car that will be twinned with a next-generation Toyota 86.

From Green Car Reports:

2021 Polestar 2

First drive review: Polestar 2 aims at Tesla and comes up just short

The Polestar 2 rivals Tesla's driving experience and interface but comes up short in packaging and interior space.

Battery-boosted charger shows a model for filling in fast-charging gaps

At a California convenience store, FreeWire has installed its first Boost Charger, allowing DC fast charging up to 120 kw.

Report: CATL aims to boost EV range with battery cells installed in vehicle frames

The China-based battery giant CATL is reportedly working on tech that will allow cells to be placed away from a centralized pack.