Ford cuts price of 2021 Ford Explorer SUV by about $3,000

One of the biggest criticisms of the redesigned 2020 Ford Explorer has been addressed with the 2021 model: Ford is cutting the price of its popular three-row SUV by about $3,000, on average.

That will still put the 2021 Ford Explorer on the expensive side, but should better compete with hot models that are less expensive, such as the 2021 Kia Telluride and 2021 Hyundai Palisade. Hopefully, Ford put to bed other criticisms related to build quality and delayed deliveries of the first run of the redesigned 2020 Explorer.

The 2021 Ford Explorer base model costs $33,470 with rear-wheel drive, which is a $540 drop from 2020. All pricing includes a $1,245 destination fee. The seven-seat base model comes fairly well-equipped with 18-inch wheels, a power liftgate, LED headlights and taillights, cloth seats, an 8.0-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, plus safety features such as automatic emergency braking. The base engine is a 2.3-liter turbo-4 that makes 300 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque. All Explorers come with a 10-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive costs $2,000 more on base, XLT, and Limited models.

2021 Ford Explorer

The popular XLT gets a popular price cut of $2,925 to $35,245. It adds heated mirrors, power front seats, second-row captain’s chairs, and keyless start.

The 2021 Ford Explorer Limited trim drops dramatically to start at $45,955, which is $3,670 less than 2020. It features 20-inch wheels, rain-sensing wipers, heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, leather upholstery, heated second-row seats, wireless smartphone charging, Bang & Olufsen sound system, a front-view camera system, ambient lighting, and scuff plates.

The Limited Hybrid model drops $2,675 in rear-wheel drive to $49,355; the four-wheel-drive drop from 2020 is $2,875.

The sporty ST model with four-wheel drive standard starts at $53,850, or a decrease of $2,135. It comes with a sport-tuned suspension and 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6 that makes 400 hp and 415 lb-ft.

The 2021 Ford Explorer Platinum trim tops the lineup and represents the largest price cut of $3,770. For $55,725, Platinum comes with adaptive LED headlights, rear automatic emergency braking, perforated leather seats with accent stitching, power-folding mirrors and other cosmetic flourishes.