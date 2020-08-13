2021 Elantra N Line launches, Super Stock stokes dreams, Lucid plans SUV: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line debuts: Small sedan lineup grows bigger

The 2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line replaces the Sport trim of the compact sedan with a turbocharged engine and manual transmission.

2021 Toyota Sequoia SUV gets price bump, adds Nightshade Edition

The 2021 Toyota Sequoia three-row SUV starts at $51,465, up $160 from 2020 despite offering the same equipment.

2021 Toyota Land Cruiser review

The Toyota Land Cruiser SUV is an icon. Its go-anywhere, haul-anything attitude is a direct link between utility vehicles from the past and modern luxury SUVs of today.

From Motor Authority:

2020 Dodge Challenger Super Stock

2020 Dodge Challenger Super Stock lets you demonize the dragstrip for only $81,090

The 2020 Dodge Challenger Super Stock boasts 807 horsepower and a 10.5-second quarter-mile time.

2021 Porsche Panamera laps the 'Ring faster than a C8 Corvette

Porsche has an updated Panamera coming shortly and it's seriously quick.

2022 Ferrari 812 GTO spy shots

Ferrari is out testing what's likely to be an early prototype for a hardcore version of the 812 Superfast.

From Green Car Reports:

Lucid Air ADAS sensor

Lucid CEO confirms SUV, considers pickup, says “absolutely not” to contract manufacturing

The electric vehicle maker Lucid says that its factory is ready for a whole family of vehicles, but it won't be making EVs for other companies.

VW plans to do some EV engineering at Chattanooga—not just assembly

Volkswagen is going more than EV assembly in Tennessee. Development and testing will be done there, at a high-voltage lab.

First electric Bentley due in 2026 will say no to rare-earth magnets

The British luxury brand Bentley is working on electric-vehicle technology that reduces environmental impact and sourcing challenges.