2021 Toyota Sequoia SUV gets price bump, adds Nightshade Edition

The 2021 Toyota Sequoia three-row SUV starts at $51,465, up $160 from 2020 despite offering the same equipment. Top Limited and Platinum trims increase by $170. The price includes a $1,365 destination fee, up $40 from 2020. At the other end of the range, the 2021 Toyota Sequoia in Platinum trim with four-wheel drive and seven seats costs $70,740.

Following in the rugged footsteps of the 2021 Toyota 4Runner SUV, the Sequoia TRD Pro will be offered in a light shade of gray called Lunar Rock. Toyota's Nightshade Edition extends to the Sequoia this year as the full-size SUV joins the 4Runner, Sienna minivan, Camry mid-size sedan, Corolla compact sedan and hatchback with the black cosmetic package.

2021 Toyota Sequoia Nightshade Edition 2021 Toyota Sequoia Nightshade Edition 2021 Toyota Sequoia Nightshade Edition

All Sequoias come with standard active safety features including automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors with rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, and automatic high beams. Standard convenience features include a 7.0-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and Amazon Alexa compatibility, two USB charge ports, power sunroof, LED headlights, roof rails, running boards, 18-inch wheels, and cloth seats.

Based on the Toyota Tundra pickup truck, the aging Sequoia is powered by a 381-horsepower 5.7-liter V-8 that makes 401 pound-feet of torque with a 6-speed automatic transmission moving the rear wheels. Four-wheel drive adds $3,225, which is an increase of $25 from 2020.

Climbing up from the base SR5 with eight seats is the TRD Sport for $54,180. It's a Nightshade-lite, with 20-inch black alloy wheels, a black grille, keyless start, and seating for seven.

The eight-seat Limited trim at $60,485 tweaks those 20-inch wheels and adds power liftgate, heated front seats, front and rear parking assist, and an available JBL sound system with navigation.

The new Nightshade Edition slots between the Limited and Platinum trims. Starting at $61,485, it adds black leather seating, darkened moldings, lower grille, and fog light surrounds.

The 2021 Sequoia TRD Pro promises a more off-road-capable family hauler with TRD Fox shocks and a rear independent double-wishbone suspension. Other off-road-adjacent amenities include a roof rack, special LED fog lights, 18-inch forged BBS wheels, and aluminum running boards. It comes standard with four-wheel drive at $65,590, and an Army Green color has been retired in favor of Lunar Rock.

2021 Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro

At the top of the 2021 Sequoia lineup is the seven-seat Platinum for $70,740. It comes with heated and cooled leather front seats, three-zone climate control, 18 cup holders, leather second- and third-row power folding seats, and a rear-seat entertainment system that includes a Blu-Ray player because the Sequoia was last redesigned for 2008 when Blu-Ray was kinda cutting edge.

Built in Princeton, Ind., the 2021 Toyota Sequoia will go on sale later this year.