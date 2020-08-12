Buy a car
from the safety of your home.
Connect with our dealer and finance partners through our site and ask for details regarding their at-home car buying services.
  • Video car tours
  • E-transaction: complete paperwork online
  • Vehicle home delivery
  • Enhanced vehicle sanitization
OK

2021 Honda CR-V overview, 2021 Bentley Bentayga driven, Hyperion FCEV previewed: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Honda CR-V (CR-V Hybrid)

2021 Honda CR-V (CR-V Hybrid)

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
August 12, 2020

2021 Honda CR-V review

With a TCC Rating of 6.5 out of 10, the 2021 Honda CR-V racks up points in safety, comfort, and utility.

Ford issues 3 recalls: Over 500,000 Ford Edge, Lincoln MKX crossovers affected

The 2015-2018 Ford Edge and 2016-2018 Lincoln MKX crossover SUVs will be recalled for a brake hose leak that could increase the risk of a crash, Ford announced Wednesday. 

2021 Mazda CX-3 small crossover returns for another year unchanged

The 2021 Mazda CX-3 small crossover SUV remains unchanged from 2020 and starts at the same $21,740 price, including $1,100 destination fee. 

From Motor Authority:

2021 Bentley Bentayga

2021 Bentley Bentayga

First drive review: 2021 Bentley Bentayga SUV adds it up

The refreshed 2021 Bentley Bentayga ultra luxury SUV adds more rear leg room and better tech, but the highlight remains the peerless interior finishes. 

2021 Kia Stinger preview: New look for sporty fastback sedan

Kia on Tuesday unveiled an updated Stinger that will go on sale in the automaker's home market of Korea in the third quarter of 2020. Timing for the United States hasn't been announced but the car is expected to arrive as a 2021 model.

2021 Ram 1500 TRX coming August 17 to attack the Raptor

The high-horsepower truck aims to challenge the Ford F-150 Raptor for bragging rights. 

From Green Car Reports:

Hyperion XP-1

Hyperion XP-1

Hyperion XP-1 hydrogen fuel-cell supercar touts 1,000-mile range, 221-mph top speed

Only 300 of the hand-built hydrogen fuel-cell supercars will be made, as a very exclusive "educational tool for the masses."

Getting ready: Rivian CEO provides video walkthrough of electric-truck factory

Rivian provided a glimpse of what it's taking to bring a dormant plant back to life, to deliver electric trucks by summer 2021.

In some EVs, the cabin cooling system helps speed up fast-charging

The A/C condenser in EVs is important for keeping up fast-charging speeds—and keeping the cabin comfortable. 

 

Tags:
2020
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2020
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2023 Cadillac Lyriq sings a new tune for GM's electric car program 2023 Cadillac Lyriq sings a new tune for GM's electric car program
Review update: 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT spares no expense Review update: 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT spares no expense
First drive: 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe High Country makes it big time First drive: 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe High Country makes it big time
Maserati extends sporty Trofeo treatment to entire 2021 lineup Maserati extends sporty Trofeo treatment to entire 2021 lineup
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from The Car Connection. I understand that I can unsubscribe at any time. Privacy Policy.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.