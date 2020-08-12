Buy a car
2021 Mazda CX-3 small crossover returns for another year unchanged

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
August 12, 2020

The 2021 Mazda CX-3 small crossover SUV remains unchanged from 2020 and starts at the same $21,740 price, including $1,100 destination fee, the automaker announced this week. 

The only news may be that it's still available to shoppers in the U.S. A larger 2020 Mazda CX-30 small crossover, designed for North American drivers, now shares the same showroom as the CX-3 and the two crossovers share similar goals, although not many similar parts. The CX-3 was Mazda's least expensive model until the introduction of the base 2021 Mazda 3 sedan undercut it at $21,445.  

It appears ready for discontinuation here, however. Last year, the trim levels were streamlined from three options down to the base Sport model; this year, there are no content changes. That's not to say the CX-3 is bad; we called it a "stylish, perky little crossover SUV that offers very little passenger and luggage space." 

It handles like a Mazda car so it's fun to drive even with a small 148-horsepower 2.0-liter inline-4 with a 6-speed automatic and front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive adds $1,400. With Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a 7.0-inch touchscreen, keyless entry and ignition, the small whip is fairly well-equipped for the price. It has one of the more extensive suites of advanced safety features, including automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control, automatic high beams, lane-departure warnings, and blind-spot monitors with rear cross-traffic alerts. 

It goes on sale in September. 

