Ford issues 3 recalls: Over 500,000 Ford Edge, Lincoln MKX crossovers affected

The 2015-2018 Ford Edge and 2016-2018 Lincoln MKX crossover SUVs will be recalled for a brake hose leak that could increase the risk of a crash, Ford announced Wednesday.

The front brake hose could rupture in affected vehicles, causing a brake fluid leak. If the brake fluid level falls below a safe threshold, a brake fluid warning light should illuminate in the instrument cluster. Drivers may notice more brake pedal travel, or that it takes more effort to brake without as much response. The car may not brake as quickly or effectively, increasing the risk of crash.

Ford said it was not aware of any crashes or injuries due to the issue. The recall encompasses 558,610 vehicles in North America, with 488,594 of the vehicles sold in the U.S. and manufactured at Ford's Oakville Assembly Plant in Ontario, Canada, between June 25, 2014 and Dec. 21, 2017.

Ford will replace the brake hoses free of charge to owners, who can check their vehicle status on Ford's recall site. The recall number is 20S42.

2020 Lincoln Corsair recalled for suspension issue

Ford also announced a recall of the new 2020 Lincoln Corsair compact crossover for an issue with the rear coil spring. A clearance issue with the rear coil spring could cause it to corrode and fracture over time, and could fall off the vehicle into roadways and increasing the crash risk for owners and drivers of other vehicles.

Again, Ford said it was unaware of any reported injuries because of it. The recall encompasses 2,965 vehicles in the U.S., 491 in Canada, and 141 in Mexico. Dealers will inspect the clearance issue and install a new rear coil spring if necessary for free. Ford's recall number is 20S41.

2020 Ford F-150 recalled for fire risk

Built between two days at the end of June, 431 Ford F-150 pickup trucks have been recalled for an improper nut on the starter motor that could increase heat generation and electric arcing on startup, thereby increasing the risk of a fire. Dealers will replace the starter nut for free. Ford's recall number is 20S40.