2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line debuts: Small sedan lineup grows bigger

Hyundai on Wednesday filled out its upcoming compact sedan lineup by detailing its sporty version.

When it arrives later this year, the 2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line sedan will offer an uprated 1.6-liter turbo-4 that makes 201 horsepower, an increase of 54 hp over the standard sedan. The Elantra N Line also will offer a standard 6-speed manual transmission or optional 7-speed dual-clutch automatic to drive the front wheels.

Hyundai didn't specify any performance details, but said the N Line sedan would offer a stiffer suspension, independent rear suspension, 18-inch wheels, and larger front brakes to complement the boosted performance from the engine.

The N Line refers to its hierarchy in Hyundai's future lineup. Like the upcoming Sonata N Line sedan, the Elantra N Line will wedge between "normal" versions and "N" versions, which are the most powerful in the lineup. So far, Hyundai only sells the Veloster N performance hatchback in the U.S., although other N variants may be on the way.

The N Line specs should be familiar to Elantra shoppers: The new N Line sedan offers nearly the same hardware from the Elantra Sport sedan already on sale. Unlike the 2020 Hyundai Elantra, the upcoming 2021 model gets a new look with creased body panels and a slightly larger interior. The Elantra Sport was only available with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, although a manual transmission was available for a short time.

2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line 2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line 2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line

Hyundai said 2021 Elantra N Line sedans will offer a sporty leather-trimmed interior, flat-bottomed steering wheel, metal shifter, and alloy pedals. Side skirts, a rear diffuser, and a unique front bumper round out the upgrades outside.

The 2021 Elantra N Line will arrive in the U.S. by the end of the year, although Hyundai didn't say how much it would cost. It's not likely to stray far from the $25,125 asking price for the current Elantra Sport, which will be replaced with the N Line.

Hyundai revealed the new 2021 Elantra earlier this year, including a fuel-efficient hybrid version that pairs a 1.6-liter turbo-4 with electric motors and a hybrid battery, which should return more than 50 mpg combined.