2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line debuts: Small sedan lineup grows bigger

Aaron Cole Aaron Cole Managing Editor
August 12, 2020

Hyundai on Wednesday filled out its upcoming compact sedan lineup by detailing its sporty version.

When it arrives later this year, the 2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line sedan will offer an uprated 1.6-liter turbo-4 that makes 201 horsepower, an increase of 54 hp over the standard sedan. The Elantra N Line also will offer a standard 6-speed manual transmission or optional 7-speed dual-clutch automatic to drive the front wheels.

Hyundai didn't specify any performance details, but said the N Line sedan would offer a stiffer suspension, independent rear suspension, 18-inch wheels, and larger front brakes to complement the boosted performance from the engine.

The N Line refers to its hierarchy in Hyundai's future lineup. Like the upcoming Sonata N Line sedan, the Elantra N Line will wedge between "normal" versions and "N" versions, which are the most powerful in the lineup. So far, Hyundai only sells the Veloster N performance hatchback in the U.S., although other N variants may be on the way.

The N Line specs should be familiar to Elantra shoppers: The new N Line sedan offers nearly the same hardware from the Elantra Sport sedan already on sale. Unlike the 2020 Hyundai Elantra, the upcoming 2021 model gets a new look with creased body panels and a slightly larger interior. The Elantra Sport was only available with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, although a manual transmission was available for a short time.

Hyundai said 2021 Elantra N Line sedans will offer a sporty leather-trimmed interior, flat-bottomed steering wheel, metal shifter, and alloy pedals. Side skirts, a rear diffuser, and a unique front bumper round out the upgrades outside.

The 2021 Elantra N Line will arrive in the U.S. by the end of the year, although Hyundai didn't say how much it would cost. It's not likely to stray far from the $25,125 asking price for the current Elantra Sport, which will be replaced with the N Line.

Hyundai revealed the new 2021 Elantra earlier this year, including a fuel-efficient hybrid version that pairs a 1.6-liter turbo-4 with electric motors and a hybrid battery, which should return more than 50 mpg combined.

