2020 Subaru Outback Onyx revisited, 2021 911 Targa 4 driven, Lucid's 517-mile range: What's New @ The Car Connection

Review update: 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT spares no expense

The redesigned 2020 Subaru Outback comes with a new Onyx Edition XT trim level to give shoppers even more confusion—I mean options.

Hyundai launching dedicated EV sub-brand, Ioniq 5 electric crossover arriving in 2021

New range of electric cars will arrive starting next year, and will include rivals for Tesla's Model 3 and Model Y.

Maserati extends sporty Trofeo treatment to entire 2021 lineup

Maserati introduced a top-of-the-line performance-oriented Levante Trofeo for the 2019 model year. Now, the rest of the 2021 lineup gets the Trofeo treatment, and that means all three vehicles boast a Ferrari-sourced twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter V-8 making 580 horsepower and 538 pound-feet of torque.

2021 Porsche 911 Targa 4

First drive review: 2021 Porsche 911 Targa 4 provides a welcome escape

The 2021 Porsche 911 Targa 4 is the better of the 911's two convertible body styles, and it's a great way to escape the coronavirus.

2022 Audi S3 revealed

A new generation of the Audi S3 is coming to spice up the sport compact segment.

New Rolls-Royce Ghost coming with all-wheel drive, rear-wheel steering

Rolls-Royce's new Ghost will introduce new drivetrain capabilities and a new type of suspension design.

Lucid Air prototype

Independent test suggests 517-mile EPA range for Lucid Air electric car

Lucid already stands a very strong chance of one-upping the 402-mile rating for the Tesla Model S.

Nikola announces order for 2,500 battery-electric garbage trucks

The large order of trucks based on Nikola's Tre are for battery-electric models, not hydrogen fuel-cell tech.

Report: Magna might build Fisker Ocean electric SUV in Austria

Fisker reportedly reached a tentative deal with Magna Steyr, but it's unclear whether VW would supply the platform or if Jaguar plays a role.