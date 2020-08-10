Buy a car
2021 Chevy Tahoe driven, 2020 Ford Mustang drop top update, Ioniq becomes EV brand: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
August 10, 2020

First drive: 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe High Country makes it big time

The 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe High Country loads up the luxury features in a smooth-sailing full-size SUV that has grown bigger in size and price. 

2021 Subaru Outback SUV adds safety tech to $27,845 base price

The 2021 Subaru Outback gets more safety equipment and a minor price increase across the lineup.

2021 Hyundai Sonata review

With a TCC Rating of 7.3 out of 10, the 2021 Sonata earns kudos for value, features, and a super warranty. 

From Motor Authority:

2020 Ford Mustang Convertible review update

2020 Ford Mustang Convertible review update

Review update: 2020 Ford Mustang convertible sends SVO shivers up the 'Stang's spine

The 2020 Ford Mustang convertible's turbo-4 offers brawn on a budget, a comfortable ride, and top-down fun, but it's big, it's starting to feel dated, and its body quivers over bumps.

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 spy shots and video

Hyundai has been spotted testing a prototype for a compact electric crossover SUV that's confirmed for launch in fall 2021.

BMW’s benchmark sport sedan, the M3, will soon come in for a redesign. A prototype for the next-generation model been spotted again, revealing a number of clues.

From Green Car Reports:

Hyundai announces Ioniq brand dedicated to EVs

Hyundai announces Ioniq brand dedicated to EVs

Hyundai reboots Ioniq as an EV brand, starting with Ioniq 5 crossover in fall 2021

The Hyundai 45 Concept and Prophecy Concept will become the first fully electric models under the Ioniq brand.

Mazda MX-30 electric car: Gas version shown before EV reaches target market

Mazda took some of the shine off its MX-30 electric car by showing that there will be a gasoline version. 

Integrated drive modules help free up space in the Ford Mustang Mach-E 

The Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV has a space-saving modular system combining motor, power electronics, and reduction gearing.

 

