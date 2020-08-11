Maserati extends sporty Trofeo treatment to entire 2021 lineup

Maserati introduced a top-of-the-line performance-oriented Levante Trofeo for the 2019 model year. Now, the rest of the 2021 lineup gets the Trofeo treatment, and that means all three vehicles boast a Ferrari-sourced twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter V-8 making 580 horsepower and 538 pound-feet of torque.

For the Ghibli, it's the first time the brand's lowest-priced car has sported a V-8. Maserati says the V-8 can launch the rear-drive Ghibli from 0-62 mph in 4.3 seconds and push it to a top speed of 203 mph. In the Quattroporte, the engine gets a power increase from 523 hp. It pushes the Quattoporte to 62 mph in 4.5 seconds and the same top speed.

The Levante already had a Trofeo. It hits 62 mph time to 4.1 seconds and can reach a top speed of 187 mph.

The sedans add the Levante's Corsa driving mode that brings quicker shifts, a looser stability control system, and a meaner exhaust note for that Ferrari V-8. Corsa mode also unlocks a new launch control feature that can be used to achieve the 0-62 mph times.

Maserati adds the Levante's Integrated Vehicle Control system, an advanced stability control system that includes torque vectoring, to the sedans to improve handling and performance.

2021 Maserati Quattroporte Trofeo

New design elements also distinguish the Trofeo family and mark some design changes for the Levante Trofeo. All models add carbon-fiber for the front splitter, rear extractor, and side air intakes; piano black grille bars; new Orione 21-inch wheels for the sedans and 22s for the Levante; and the black trim of the former Nerissimo package. The Ghibli also gets two hood vents to disperse engine heat like the Levante Trofeo. The C-pillar of each vehicle features a Maserati Saetta (trident) logo in chrome with a red lightning bolt, while the C-pillar adds a badge with the green, white, and red of the Italian flag. The signature Maserati front fender vents are now trimmed in red. In addition, all 2021 Maseratis feature new taillights with a black finish and a boomerang shape inspired by past Maseratis.

2021 Maserati Levante Trofeo

Inside, the Trofeos get a new digital screen between the tach and speedometer, a new dash clock, Pieno Fiore leather upholstery, and Maserati Connected Services that can link your car to your habits and needs. The infotainment screen grows to 10.1 inches in the Ghibli and Quattoporte. It remains 8.4 inches in the Levante, but Maserati says it has better resolution and graphics.

The vehicles also add driver-assist functions. Active Driving Assist can control the steering, braking, and acceleration for you on urban roads and highways; it previously only worked on freeways.

Maserati hasn't announced prices for the new Trofeo models or timing on their release, but we expect them this fall with the usual 2021 releases.