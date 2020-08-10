2021 Subaru Outback SUV adds safety tech to $27,845 base price

The 2021 Subaru Outback SUV gets new safety features that brings the base price to $27,845. The upgrades lead to a $190 price increase from 2020, including a $40 increase in the mandatory destination charges to $1,050 for 2021.

Following in the mid-size footsteps of the 2021 Subaru Legacy sedan, the Outback adds adaptive LED headlights for better night vision, a rear seat reminder to check for rear occupants, and rear passenger seat belt reminders so all passengers are annoyed until buckled.

The new standard safety features add to the Outback's impressive roster of standard driver-assistance features, such as automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, active lane control, adaptive cruise control, and automatic high beams. All Outbacks add off-road legitimacy with standard all-wheel drive, an 8.7-inch ground clearance, and an off-road mode with hill-descent control.

Most 2021 Outbacks use a 182-horsepower 2.5-liter flat-4 with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) and ride on 17-inch wheels; XT models feature a 260-hp 2.4-liter turbocharged flat-4. The 2021 Outback competes with the 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe and 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan, among a slew of other SUVs though it's more of a tall wagon than those vehicles.

The $190 increase applies to base, Premium, Limited, and Touring trims; the off-road ready Onyx Edition XT, Limited XT, and tony Touring XT trims cost $290 more than the 2020 Outback.

Base models include keyless entry, stacked 7.0-inch touchscreens for multimedia above and climate below, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, two USB ports, and cloth seats.

At $30,095, the 2021 Outback Premium swaps out the dual screens for an 11.6-inch touchscreen with a vertical orientation, and has four USB ports, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, heated front seats, and a 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat. Options include a hands-free power liftgate, a sunroof, blind-spot monitors, keyless entry and ignition, and LED fog lights.

The 2021 Outback Limited represents the largest price jump between trims at $34,645 and swaddles Outbackers in more comfort, with heated and cooled leather seats, heated rear seats, and keyless entry and ignition. Blind-spot monitors and reverse automatic braking also come standard. A sunroof and a heated steering wheel highlight the options package.

New for 2020, the 2021 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT increases $250 to $36,195. Even though all Outbacks are off-road ready, the Onyx Edition XT goes a rubber-cladded step further with 18-inch alloy wheels, more black body cladding, a 180-degree front camera for the trail, and a full-size spare tire. It's powered by the 260-hp turbocharged flat-4.

The 2020 Outback Limited XT adds a heated steering wheel, a sunroof, native navigation, a Harman Kardon sound system, and a driver attention monitor. It starts at $39,045.

At the top of the Outback's trim hill is the Touring model offered with the 180-degree front camera, power-folding mirrors, a heated steering wheel, cooled seats, nappa leather upholstery, and a price of $38,545. The turbocharged engine in the Touring XT brings it to $40,995.

Built in Lafayette, Ind., the 2021 Subaru Outback arrives at dealers in October.