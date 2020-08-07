2021 Cadillac XT6 overview, 2020 Mercedes A220 driven, Cadillac Lyriq EV debuts: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Cadillac XT6 review

Cadillac's luxury touches on a three-row crossover largely pay off and earn a 7.0 TCC Rating. Cadillac's touch on the price is a different story.

2023 Cadillac Lyriq sings a new tune for GM's electric car program

Electric crossover marks Cadillac's first step into its EV future—but it won't arrive until 2022.

FCA likely to recall 1M Jeeps, Chryslers for excessive emissions

FCA is likely to recall about 1 million vehicles because the 2.4-liter Tigershark 4-cylinder engine can exceed emissions thresholds.

From Motor Authority:

2020 Mercedes-Benz A 220

Review update: 2020 Mercedes-Benz A220 struts its small-car savoir-faire

The least expensive "Baby 'Benz" is a blast. We revisit our first impressions to put our finger on what we liked. (Hint: It's the giant touchscreen.)

Here's how traction control and differentials work to give your car grip

Learn about the important systems in your car that help keep you in control at the limit.

2021 Maserati Quattroporte spy shots

Maserati's full lineup is about to be renewed and expanded in the space of just two years.

From Green Car Reports:

Cadillac Lyriq concept

2023 Cadillac Lyriq revealed: 300-mile crossover starts brand’s move to mostly EV

The Lyriq will be the first of many EV models—many of them ending in -iq, pronounced “ick,” not “eek”—slated to transform Cadillac by the end of the decade to a primarily all-electric brand.

Biden mentions 200-mph electric Corvette, says US can own the market with move to EVs

With a car like the 200-mph electric Corvette Joe Biden mentioned, perhaps the U.S. could revitalize its auto industry.

Used Teslas sell very fast compared to other models, data confirms

Based on an analysis of used-car sales data, all models from Tesla sell in a much shorter number of days than other EVs.