2021 Subaru Legacy sedan prices start at $23,820, comes with more standard safety features

The 2021 Subaru Legacy mid-size sedan comes with more standard safety features and a modest price bump of $175 from the 2020 Legacy. The 2021 Legacy starts at $23,820, including a destination fee that increased from $900 in 2020 to $925 for 2021.

New standard equipment includes adaptive LED headlights, a rear seat reminder, and rear passenger seat belt reminders. Adaptive headlights point in the direction of the steering wheel to see farther ahead in the intended direction at night. The rear seat reminder chimes and flashes a message in the instrument cluster when the car is shut off to remind the driver of rear-seat occupants if the rear doors had been opened to start the trip; rear-seat passengers must also buckle up or it will trigger a chime and alert until the seat belt is latched.

The new standard safety features complement Subaru's suite of standard driver-assistance features such as adaptive cruise control, active lane control, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, and automatic high beams. Most 2021 Legacys are powered by a 182-horsepower 2.5-liter flat-4 with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) with all-wheel drive on 17-inch wheels; XT models feature a 260-hp 2.4-liter turbocharged flat-4.

The standard safety features and all-wheel drive make it a value competing with the 2021 Toyota Camry, 2021 Kia K5, 2020 Honda Accord, and other mid-size sedans.

The $175 increase applies to base, Premium, Sport, and Limited trims; the top Limited XT and Touring XT trims incur a $275 increase over 2020.

Base models include keyless entry, a 7.0-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, two USB ports, and cloth seats.

The 2021 Legacy Premium starts at $26,070 and adds heated front seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat, four USB ports, and an 11.6-inch touchscreen with a vertical orientation. It was our value pick for the 2020 Legacy. Options include a moonroof, blind-spot monitors, keyless ignition, and LED fog lights.

For $28,020, the 2021 Legacy Sport gets 18-inch black wheels, a different grille, body color rocker trim and rear spoiler, LED fog lights, and gray upholstery with red stitching.

The top Limited trim with the 182-hp flat-4 starts at $30,820 and adds heated rear seats, heated and cooled leather-trimmed seats, blind-spot monitors and reverse automatic braking.

The uprated engine accounts for the big price jump in XT models. The 2021 Legacy Limited XT costs $35,370 and adds a power sunroof, heated steering wheel, navigation, and a Harmon Kardon sound system.

For $37,070, the Touring XT tops the 2021 Subaru Legacy lineup and adds a surround-view camera system and nappa leather upholstery.

Built in Lafayette, Ind., the 2021 Subaru Legacy arrives at dealers in October.