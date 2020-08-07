2023 Cadillac Lyriq sings a new tune for GM's electric car program

Cadillac debuted the 2023 Lyric electric crossover SUV on Thursday, heralding a new direction and design language for GM's luxury brand. The five-seat mid-size crossover aims for an estimated 300-mile range, and takes the lead in transitioning Cadillac to an all-electric vehicle brand by the end of the decade.

The Lyriq show car presented Thursday will be at least 80% of what consumers can expect to experience when it hits dealer lots late in 2022. Pronounced "lyric," the Lyriq features narrow vertical LED headlights and a Cadillac crest-shaped "grille" stitched by lights onto the face; it illuminates as the driver approaches the vehicle, Cadillac said. The tapered rear also gets narrow vertical LED taillights.

It is about as long and wide as the Cadillac XT5 but appears much lower. In images released by Cadillac, the Lyric's long wheelbase pushes the giant 23-inch wheels to the corners, and a wide track, low stance, and check-mark roofline make it look like a wagon as much as a crossover coupe. With an estimated 100-kwh battery pack set flat between the axles in the vehicle floor, the new integrated EV platform promises a low center of gravity and 50/50 weight distribution. Starting with rear-wheel drive, the Lyric will have a performance option featuring two motors powering both axles for all-wheel drive.

The design sounds like Cadillac is pushing performance over efficiency, but the interior decidedly points to luxury. A 33-inch curved LED screen integrates instrument cluster and infotainment into one long unbroken display and touchscreen similar to the one in the 2021 Cadillac Escalade. The low floor and streamlined cluster create a spartan design that promises more openness in the cabin. A 19-speaker AKG Studio sound system will enhance sound while a new road noise cancellation system debuting in the Lyriq promises to mute the outside world.

The 2023 Lyriq will offer the latest version of Cadillac's Super Cruise sophisticated driver-assistance system that enables hands-free driving on limited-access highways. Super Cruise, and a remote self-parking feature, may sound like Lyriq intends to battle the Tesla Model Y, but by the time the Lyriq arrives to market there will be a slew of luxury electric crossovers, including the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Audi E-Tron and E-Tron Sportback, Jaguar I-Pace, Volvo XC40 Recharge, and Audi Q4 E-Tron.

While 150-kw DC fast charging capability was announced, charge times, price, and official range won't be revealed for a couple more years.