2023 Cadillac Lyriq priced from $59,990, targets 300 miles of range

Cadillac appears to have hit the right note with the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq electric crossover SUV. It costs less than $60,000, has an expected range above 300 miles, and has enough torque and technology to compete with current and forthcoming luxury electric vehicles.

Shown last week and followed with a marketing blitz, the five-seat crossover SUV competes with the Audi E-Tron ($66,995), Jaguar I-Pace ($71,000), and Tesla Model X three-row SUV ($91,910). The Lyric represents the vanguard of Cadillac's shift to all-electric vehicles by the end of the decade, and every new Cadillac following the Lyriq will be a full battery-electric vehicle.

In design, it bridges the difference between a traditional crossover SUV design in the E-Tron with the more daring yet bulbous design of the Model X. In images, the Lyriq cuts an athletic pose, with a low, wide body and roofline that tapers to the rear like a coupe, but without the rounded hump of German crossover coupes.

The most visually arresting—or polarizing—design element are the light signatures front and rear. Lyriq features narrow vertical LED headlights and a Cadillac crest-shaped "grille" stitched by lights onto the face; it illuminates differently as the driver approaches the vehicle and when the owner walks away, Cadillac said. The rear also gets narrow vertical LED taillights.

It rides on 20-inch alloy wheels or available 22s pushed to the corners with a 121.8-inch wheelbase. It's as long as the Model X and other three-row SUVs, and has similar passenger volume and cargo volume at 28 cubic feet behind the rear seat, or nearly 61 cubic feet with the seats folded down. It rides lower than other SUVs for what we expect will be better handling and ride characteristics, enabled by five-link suspensions front and rear with adaptive damping.

With a 100-kwh battery pack set flat between the axles in the vehicle floor, the integrated EV platform promises a low center of gravity and 50/50 weight distribution. It uses the same Ultium battery cells as in the GMC Hummer EV, and has a targeted 300-mile range with rear-wheel drive. To start, one motor will produce 340 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque, but additional powertrains such as a dual-motor all-wheel drive version are expected at a later date. It's heavy, however, with a curb weight of 5,610 pounds. GM did not announced performance specs.

With high-speed charging, owners should be able to add 76 miles of range in 10 minutes (at 190 kilowatts) and charge up to 80% of the battery in 30 minutes (at 150 kw). On a Level 2 with a 240-volt, 11.5-kw AC onboard charger, the Lyriq recovers up to 31 miles of range per hour, according to GM.

Cadillac may be pushing performance over efficiency to start, but the interior decidedly points to luxury. A 33-inch curved LED screen integrates instrument cluster and infotainment into one long unbroken display and touchscreen similar to the one in the 2021 Cadillac Escalade. Slim vents stretch the dash, and a line of controls underscores the touchscreen, which can also be controlled by a rotary dial in the center console. The only busy element appears to be the steering wheel, flush with buttons.

The low floor and streamlined cluster provide more openness in the cabin. A 19-speaker AKG Studio sound system will enhance sound while a new road noise cancellation system debuting in the Lyriq promises to mute the outside world. Power-seat controls move to the door, following the lead of Mercedes-Benz and Lincoln.

The 2023 Lyriq will offer the latest version of Cadillac's Super Cruise sophisticated driver-assistance system that enables hands-free driving on limited-access highways.

Reservations for the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq open in September 2021, with first deliveries expected in the first half of 2022. It's made in Tennessee.