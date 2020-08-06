Buy a car
2021 Hyundai Kona overview, special edition 'Vette rumors, Audi E-Tron price drop: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Hyundai Kona

2021 Hyundai Kona

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
August 6, 2020

2021 Hyundai Kona review

The 2021 Hyundai Kona would like your attention, please. Now.

Used car prices spike to more than $21,500 on average in July

The average transaction price for a used car ticked up in July, led by pickups and overall demand. 

2021 Audi E-Tron SUV starts for $8,800 less, gets more range

The 2021 Audi E-Tron electric SUV will be available in a less expensive base model with more electric range compared to last year, the automaker announced Wednesday. 

From Motor Authority:

Chevrolet Corvette C8.R race cars and C8 pace car at Road America

Chevrolet Corvette C8.R race cars and C8 pace car at Road America

2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray R special edition in the works?

The pace car from the recent sports car race at Road America could preview a special-edition 2021 Corvette Stingray R.

Limited-edition Zagato IsoRivolta GTZ pays tribute to a 1960s Italian sports car with American V-8 power

The Zagato IsoRivolta is a limited-edition run of 19 cars inspired by the 1963 Iso Rivolta A3/C sports car. 

2022 BMW 2-Series spy shots

BMW's next-generation 2-Series is taking shape, and yes there will be an M2 variant.

From Green Car Reports:

2021 Audi E-Tron Sportback

2021 Audi E-Tron Sportback

2021 Audi E-Tron SUV gets $8,800 lower base price, plus more range

Audi has boosted the range of the E-Tron SUV to an EPA-rated 222 miles, and a more affordable model joins the lineup this year. 

CATL battery partnership targeting 435-mile range for Mercedes EQS electric car

Mercedes-Benz and CATL have disclosed that the Chinese battery supplier will supply cells for the future flagship Mercedes EQ electric car.

In future Audi EVs, one big brain will manage all the physics

Next-generation premium gasoline and EV Audi models will have an electronic chassis platform with 10 times the computing power of the current unit. 

