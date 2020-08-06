2021 Audi E-Tron SUV starts for $8,800 less, gets more range

The 2021 Audi E-Tron electric SUV will be available in a less expensive base model with more electric range compared to last year, the automaker announced Wednesday.

New for 2021 is an entry-level Premium trim that matches the trim hierarchy of other Audi vehicles. It starts at $66,995 including $1,095 destination fee, which is a $100 increase over last year.

Launched for 2019 and skipping model year 2020, the Audi E-Tron five-seat crossover SUV is still offered in Premium Plus ($75,895) and Prestige ($80,195) trims. Those prices and equipment are unchanged except for a destination fee that increased $100 from 2019. The 2021 E-Tron still qualifies for the full federal EV tax credit of up to $7,500.

Regardless of trim, hardware and software upgrades have resulted in range increasing 18 miles to an EPA-estimated 222 miles total. The E-Tron Sportback has an EPA-estimated 218 miles of range. The E-Tron still trails in range from other electric crossovers, such as the 316-mile range in the 2020 Tesla Model Y, and 259-mile range of the Chevy Bolt EV. The forthcoming 2022 Nissan Ariya electric crossover targets 300 miles of range.

2021 Audi E-Tron Sportback

Unlike those electric crossover SUVs, the 2021 Audi E-Tron looks similar to a conventional Audi SUV with all-wheel drive, which may appeal to shoppers who don't want to wear their eco-creds on their green sleeves. The E-Tron's battery size has stayed the same for 2021, although Audi says they've increased the efficiency and performance from the electric SUV. Improvements to the power delivery include a front motor that can disengage so only the rear motor is propelling the vehicle until more power or traction is needed. Audi quotes a 0-60 mph time of 5.5 seconds, same as the 2019 model.

Even though it's considered entry-level, the Premium trim decks the E-Tron full of features, including 20-inch wheels, heated steering wheel and front seats, pre-conditioning, Audi's excellent digital instrument cluster, and lane departure warning.

But it doesn't include Audi's suite of driver-assistance features; Audi expects another $3,500 to get the Convenience Plus Package that adds black grille, roof rails, and front and rear bumper trim, as well as the safety systems most automakers include as standard, such as automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, active lane control, blind-spot monitors with rear cross-traffic alerts, adaptive cruise control, and traffic sign recognition.