2021 Hyundai Palisade overview, Gordon Murray's superlative car, 2021 Toyota Venza first drive: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Hyundai Palisade review

With a TCC Rating of 7.3 out of 10, the 2021 Hyundai Palisade picks up points for value, comfort, and style.

What's New for 2021: Honda

The biggest changes for 2021 Honda models are as much about what's being removed as what's being added.

Honda recalls 608,000 newer Odyssey, Pilot, Passport crossovers and minivans for multiple issues

Honda announced Tuesday it would recall three of its more popular models for four issues.

From Motor Authority:

Gordon Murray Automotive T50

Gordon Murray T50 aims to be the ultimate analog supercar

With a manual transmission, a high-revving Cosworth V-12, gullwing doors, and a carbon-fiber body, the T50 aims to keep weight down and driver engagement up.

2021 Ford F-150 Raptor spy shots

Get ready, pickup fans. A new generation of the F-150 Raptor is coming to take on Ram's Rebel TRX.

2022 Infiniti QX55 teased ahead of Nov. 11 reveal

Infiniti will join the coupe-like crossover craze next spring with the 2022 QX55.

From Green Car Reports:

2021 Toyota Venza XLE - Portland, OR - July 2020

First drive review: 2021 Toyota Venza hybrid reinterprets the market middle at 39 mpg

The Venza earns 40 mpg city, 37 highway, and occupies a midpoint between Toyota best-sellers such as the RAV4 Hybrid, Camry Hybrid, and Avalon Hybrid.

Musk: Larger Cybertruck will be "North American ass-kicker," smaller Cybertruck highly likely

The Tesla CEO continues to claim that the Cybertruck will outperform traditional pickups—even though he admits it was designed with no input from truck buyers.

Jaguar: I-Pace electric SUV has already been improved from racing and over-the-air updates

The 2021 Jaguar I-Pace and future electric vehicles from Jaguar benefit from lessons learned in Formula E racing and in the I-Pace eTrophy.