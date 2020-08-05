Honda recalls 608,000 newer Odyssey, Pilot, Passport crossovers and minivans for multiple issues

Honda announced Tuesday it would recall three of its more popular models for four issues.

Honda is recalling the 2018-2020 Honda Odyssey minivan, 2019-2020 Honda Passport mid-size crossover SUV, 2019-2021 Honda Pilot three-row crossover SUV. The four recalls encompass 608,000 vehicles, but since the Odyssey needs multiple repairs, Honda estimates there will be 1.6 million recall repairs.

2020 Honda Pilot

Two of the four issues will be resolved with a software update, all issues will be conducted by dealers for free, and Honda says no crashes, injuries or fatalities have been reported because of the issues.

Gauge control recall: The 2018-2020 Odyssey, 2019-2020 Passport, and 2019-2021 Pilot need a software update to prevent the display from shutting down without warning, and not showing vital info such as the speedometer.

Front control box recall: The 2019-2020 Odyssey and Passport, as well as the 2019-2021 Pilot, need a software update for the backup camera that may delay or fail to show what is behind the vehicle when in reverse gear.

2020 Honda Odyssey

On the 2019-2020 Odyssey, the backup camera will be replaced with a new unit due to durability issues with the current malfunctioning unit.

Sliding door handle cable recall: Also on the 2018-2020 Odyssey, the sliding door exterior handles will be replaced because water can drip into the cables in the door latch and, in freezing temperatures, cause ice to form that can prevent the door from latching.

Owners can expect notification by mail in late September, or owners can visit Honda's recall site or call 888-234-2138.