What's New for 2021: Honda

The biggest changes for 2021 Honda models are as much about what's being removed as what's being added. The family haulers get upgraded with a refreshed 2021 Honda Odyssey minivan and special editions of the 2021 Honda Pilot three-row SUV, but the Honda Fit and Civic Coupe join other small cars in the discontinued car graveyard.

Several models come with more safety features, and transmission options get streamlined. The manual transmission is no longer offered in the Honda Accord, and a refreshed 2021 Accord prepares to launch later this year along with an updated 2021 Ridgeline mid-size pickup truck.

Here's a look at the updates showcased on Honda dealerships for model year 2021.

2021 Honda Odyssey

- Refreshed front end with LED headlights and new grille.

- Rear-seat reminder standard across the lineup; on Touring and Elite trims the chime is supplemented by rear-seat view on the rearview camera.

- Honda Sensing suite of active safety features standard across the lineup; automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection and traffic sign recognition are new.

- EX and above get illuminated USB ports.

- EX-L and above get new seats with second-row seat pockets, contrast stitching, and power lumbar support for the front passenger.

2021 Honda Pilot

- Special Edition trim with 20-inch back wheels, black roof rails and grille, special badging; slots between EX-L and Touring.

- Standard 9-speed automatic with stop/start replaces 6-speed automatic.

- Dual-zone climate control standard.

2021 Honda Insight

- LaneWatch side camera replaced by blind-spot monitors with rear cross-traffic alerts on EX and Touring.

2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition

- Special edition of the hot hatch limited to 600 units with exclusive colors.

- Forged aluminum BBS wheels with Sport Cup 2 tires and specially tuned dampers.

- Weight and noise reduction: No tonneau cover, rear wiper, rear heater ducts.

- Recalibrated steering for more feedback.

TBA (expected later this year in dealerships):

2021 Honda Accord

2021 Honda Ridgeline

Carryover:

2021 Honda Civic sedan and hatchback

2021 Honda Clarity plug-in hybrid and fuel cell vehicle

2021 Honda Passport

2021 Honda CR-V and CR-V Hybrid

2021 Honda HR-V (Sport and above trims get new wheel options and tinted rear windows.)