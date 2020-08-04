2021 Kia Telluride overview, best flaws of the C8 Corvette, fading the Kia Soul EV: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Kia Telluride review

With excellent safety ratings and strong value, the 2021 Kia Telluride earns a TCC Rating of 7.5 out of 10.

Review update: 2020 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro rocks, rolls its way into the wild

Endearing is not the same as good. Ask anyone who’s had a puppy and they’ll tell you as much. The 2020 Toyota 4Runner is endearing.

2021 Mazda 3 starts just over $20,000, but top Turbo can cost nearly $40,000

The 2021 Mazda 3 compact sedan and hatchback gets simultaneously cheaper and more expensive with a broader lineup that includes a new entry-level model and a new range-topping turbocharged model.

From Motor Authority:

Owners drive Corvette C8s at the Ron Fellows school | Ron Fellows Performance Driving School photos

5 impressive "flaws" of the C8 Chevrolet Corvette

Jason Fenske of Engineering Explained looked at five "flaws" of the C8 Corvette, and why fans may be wrong to complain about them.

Shelby launches Signature Edition upgrade for Ford Mustang Shelby GT350

Shelby American is celebrating 55 years since the launch of the first Ford Shelby GT350.

Ford CEO Jim Hackett to step down after 3 years in top role

Jim Farley will take over the Ford CEO role from Jim Hackett on October 1.

From Green Car Reports:

2021 Kia Soul EV first drive

Report: Kia Soul EV not returning to US market

Although Kia still maintains the Soul EV is coming, a report suggests it's now been removed from the future US lineup.

GM invests in potential future rival electric truck maker Lordstown Motors, as it seeks IPO

Lordstown Motors, which hopes to make electric trucks at a former GM plant, is seeking an IPO and has reported an additional investment from GM.

Fisker reports negotiations with VW for electric-car platform are on pause

In a financial document, Fisker reported that it hasn't yet reached a deal with Volkswagen to use its MEB platform for the proposed Fisker Ocean crossover.