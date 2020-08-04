2021 Mazda 3 starts just over $20,000, but top Turbo can cost nearly $40,000

The 2021 Mazda 3 compact sedan and hatchback gets simultaneously cheaper and more expensive with a broader lineup that includes a new entry-level model and a new range-topping turbocharged model.

The 2021 Mazda 3 2.0 sedan with the small 155-horsepower 2.0-liter inline-4 new for 2021 starts at $21,445, while the top 2021 Mazda 3 hatchback starts at $34,695 with all the bells, whistles, and turbochargers, the automaker announced Tuesday. All prices listed include $945 destination ($990 in Alaska).

The middle of the pack gets a modest price bump from 2020 models of $150 on Preferred trims and $350 on Premium trims in both sedan and hatchback styles.

Following the 2.0 sedan is the same 2.5 S as last year, starting at $22,445 for the sedan and $23,445 for the hatchback. It is powered by a 2.5-liter inline-4 that makes 186 hp and 186 lb-ft of torque. It's paired with a 6-speed automatic in front-wheel drive only.

The Select trim comes with the same powertrain for $23,645 for the sedan or $24,645 for the hatchback. All-wheel drive adds $1,400 more to either model on Select, Preferred, and Premium trims.

The Preferred trim costs $25,295 for the sedan and $26,295 for the hatchback, which is an increase of $150 from 2020.

For a 6-speed manual, shoppers can only pick the 2021 Mazda 3 Premium hatchback with the 186-hp 2.5-liter in front-wheel drive only. At $28,795 it's $350 more than last year. Opting for the 6-speed automatic costs the same, but you can save $1,000 by getting it as a sedan.

2021 Mazda 3 2.5 Turbo

The big news for 2021 comes at the top of the lineup with a turbocharged engine available on both the sedan and hatchback. The 2.5 Turbo with a 2.5-liter turbo-4 that makes 250 hp and 320 lb-ft on 93 octane gas (227 hp and 310 lb.-ft. with 87 octane) comes standard with all-wheel drive but can only be had with the 6-speed automatic. It starts at $30,845 for the sedan and $31,845 for the hatchback.

The 2021 Mazda 3 2.5 Turbo with Premium Plus costs $33,395 as a sedan and $34,695 as a hatchback. It comes with a front air dam and rear roof spoiler, while an upgraded aero kit with a rear diffuser and side sill extensions would add another $1,075. To get the aero kit without the Premium Plus package, it would cost $1,900.

Additionally, Mazda is offering 18-inch black forged BBS wheels for $918.95 per wheel, or $3,675.80 for the set, available on all Mazda 3s, including the base model.

Add it up, and the 2021 Mazda 3 2.5 Turbo can exceed $38,000, putting it on par with the 2020 Honda Civic Type R.