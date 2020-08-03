2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime driven, Shelby GT500 gets 800 hp, Tesla Model Y raises the bar: What's New @ The Car Connection

4 fast facts about the 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid

The 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid crossover SUV uses an efficient has engine and two motors to make it the most powerful and most efficient RAV4 yet.

First drive: 2020 GMC Sierra 3500 Denali eclipses its former self

Until the GMC Hummer EV makes its debut in the fall, the 2020 GMC Sierra Denali Heavy Duty pickup truck totes the truckmaker’s banner as a flagship. It’s suited to the task.

Review update: The 2020 Lincoln Navigator reserves its best for the highway

Since air travel ranks with drinking molten gold on my want-to-do list this year, I've piled on thousands more interstate miles than I'd planned in January. Some 1,200 of them happened this month in a 2020 Lincoln Navigator Reserve.

From Motor Authority:

2020 Ford Shelby GT500SE

Shelby's first take on the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 sees the output rise to 800 horses

The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is as extreme as muscle cars tend to get, but Shelby American was never going to sit back and let Ford have all the fun.

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee-based 3-row SUV spy shots

Jeep is working on a three-row SUV sharing a platform and styling with a redesigned Grand Cherokee due about the same time.

Land Rover Defender 90 US launch delayed until 2021

A Land Rover spokesperson told Motor Authority that the two-door Land Rover Defender 90 model is delayed until spring 2021 due to the coronavirus and the popularity of the four-door 110 model.

From Green Car Reports:

2020 Tesla Model Y

First drive review: 2020 Tesla Model Y sets the benchmark for electric crossovers

The 2020 Tesla Model Y is perfectly positioned. A crossover, it represents the fastest growing automotive segment. An electric vehicle, it’s part of a future that is rapidly approaching.

Study: Without smart charging and upgrades, some US cities might feel the squeeze from EVs

With more charging at off-peak times and some selective grid upgrades, Western U.S. cities will be better-prepared for an influx of EVs, a new study finds.

Could electricity be the currency of parking buildings in the future?

At a new facility near Nissan's world headquarters, the automaker is waiving parking fees for those who can share some of their EV's charge.