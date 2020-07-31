2020 Tesla Model Y driven, electric trucks get a boost: What's New @ The Car Connection

First drive: 2020 Tesla Model Y charts an electric crossover-SUV course

The Model Y compact crossover might not be the best Tesla, but it’s the one that best advances Elon Musk’s goal of the mass adoption of electric vehicles.

Safe used cars for teens can be had for under $20,000

The safest cars don't need to be expensive and teen drivers don't need to be driving old beaters, according to a new analysis.

Review update: 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250 nails the right luxury notes

Roy Orbison and compact crossovers are growing on me as I age. A consequence of achy knees and feels that comes with many years and many more miles, perhaps. I wish I could say the same about my smarts, though.

Millennials having surprising impact on collector car hobby

Not only are they buying, but Hagerty analyst says what they’re buying may come as a surprise.

Jeep releases 2.0-inch lift kit for diesel-powered Wrangler, Gladiator

Jeep is offering its turbodiesel 3.0-liter V-6 engine in the Wrangler and Gladiator, and anyone looking to take the vehicles off-road can now install a 2.0-inch lift kit designed specifically for the fuel-efficient engine.

Prototype for Tesla Semi electric semi-trailer truck

Tesla and Nikola electric semis will arrive to rivals from traditional truck makers

Tesla will face many rivals at launch—a very different challenge than what it faced on the car side when it delivered the Model S.

Lordstown Motors ad shows electric trucks at work

In what could be a first for an electric-vehicle ad, a new spot for Lordstown Motors shows its Endurance electric truck in use by farmers and construction workers.

Report: Panasonic cells for Tesla will get 20% energy boost

In five years, the Panasonic 2170 cells that are supplied for Model 3 and Model Y will get a big energy-density boost—potentially helping make these models more affordable and better-performing.