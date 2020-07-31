2021 Toyota 4Runner SUV starts at $37,515, gets new lights

The 2021 Toyota 4Runner SUV gets brighter with LED headlights and fog lights, and the price gets stronger to boot. The average price increase for the 4Runner is about $300, boosted by an increase in the mandatory destination charge from $1,120 in 2020 to $1,175 in 2021. Toyota announced the 4Runner's price Thursday.

Toyota spruced up the venerable but aging 4Runner with a Trail Special Edition that add some off-road elements to the truck-based SUV. TRD Pro models get some upgrades as well, but aside from the front lighting the other trims remain the same except for the price.

Prices listed below factor in the new destination charge across the model line.

The 2021 Toyota 4Runner SR5 in rear-wheel drive starts at $36,340, which is an increase of $275 over 2020. In addition to LED headlights, it comes with Toyota's suite of driver-assistance features, an 8.0-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa compatibility, and 17-inch wheels.

New for 2021, Trail Special Edition marks a return of what the 4Runner's off-road variant was called before it earned the TRD Pro badge. The mostly cosmetic upgrades add to SR5 versions all-weather floor liners, black seats with tan stitching, badges, TRD Off-Road seven-spoke alloy wheels, a Yakima LoadWarrior roof basket, and a 40-quart cooler inside. It starts at $39,490.

At $40,725, the 2021 SR5 Premium is $290 more than last year's model and comes equipped with heated and power-adjustable front seats shod in synthetic leather, heated side mirrors, and premium audio.

Four-wheel drive adds $1,875 on SR5, Trail Edition, SR5 Premium. On Limited and Nightshade trims, it's a $2,035 charge. On TRD and Venture Special Edition models, it is standard.

The Venture Special Edition continues for 2021 with the same $290 price increase as the SR5 Premium to start at $45,795. It comes with roof rails and a Yakima MegaWarrior cargo basket, locking rear differential, hill-control assist and is the bona fide rugged variant the Trail Special Edition pretends to be.

The loaded Limited trim starts at $46,570, or $410 more than 2020, and adds the creature comforts of the Toyota Highlander three-row crossover SUV. It has 20-inch wheels, front and rear parking sensors, heated and cooled leather seats up front, power sunroof, keyless start, and more.

Limited, Nightshade, and TRD Pro models get LED high beams.

The Nightshade model is only $140 more, but tips the scale to $50,020. As promised, it blacks out the 20-inch wheels, has all the black accents inside and out, but is otherwise equipped similarly to the Limited.

2021 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro 2021 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro 2021 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro

There are three TRD trims: Off-Road ($41,480), Off-Road Premium ($44,225), and the one and only 2021 4Runner TRD Pro. It tops the lineup at $51,645, an increase of $505 from 2020, and comes with the most significant upgrades. It wears new black alloy wheels wrapped in Nitto Terra Grappler tires. The retuned 2.5-inch Fox Internal Bypass Shocks used on the Tacoma TRD Pro promise a softer ride at cruising speed, and quicker damping adjustments off-road to maintain speed and control on the 4Runner.

Expect the 2021 4Runner at dealers by mid-August.