Safe used cars for teens can be had for under $20,000

The safest cars don't need to be expensive and teen drivers don't need to be driving old beaters, according to a new survey.
The IIHS teamed up with Consumer Reports to develop a list of the 65 safest cars that are valued between $5,300 and $19,600. This is the first time the two organizations have worked together in developing their recurring safest cars for teens recommendations.
While the list prioritizes safety for the most inexperienced and at-risk drivers, it can apply to any car shopper who values safety on a budget.
Vehicles on the list have to meet six criteria. The safest cars come equipped with electronic stability control, which was mandated on all new cars as of 2012 to help drivers regain control and mitigate spinouts or plowing. The safest vehicles earn above average reliability rankings from Consumer Reports' member survey; score average or better on their emergency handling tests; and have dry braking distances of less than 145 feet from 60 mph. Additionally, the safest used cars have to earn "Good" ratings on four of the six crash tests conducted by the IIHS, and earn at least a four-star crash-test rating from the NHTSA.
The list excludes sports cars or other vehicles with a lot of horsepower lest they tempt inexperienced teen drivers to push the car beyond the driver's ability. Lighter weight vehicles under 2,750 pounds are excluded, as are the heaviest vehicles such as full-size SUVs that can be harder to control and require greater braking distance.
The 65 cars on the list are divided into Good Choices and Best Choices, with the latter factoring in at least an "Acceptable" rating on the small overlap front test conducted by the IIHS, and it excludes vehicles with "substantially higher than average insurance claim rates."
“Injury claims provide another window onto safety in the real world and may capture things that crash tests don’t,” IIHS President David Harkey said in a statement.
Curiously, not one Ford made the Best cut, and not one Dodge, Jeep, or Chrysler made the cut at all.
Prices are based on Kelley Blue Book values rounded to the nearest $100 as of July 1, 2020 and are based on the lowest trim level of a vehicle in good condition, with typical mileage (about 15,000/year, on average), and through an individual seller, not a used dealer lot.
This list is further broken down by vehicle segment, and the model year includes any model year that comes after it, unless otherwise noted.
Best Choices
Small cars
2014 Mazda 3 i Grand Touring - Driven
2014 Mazda 3 (built after October 2013), $7,000
2014 Subaru Impreza, $8,700
2018 Hyundai Elantra GT, $14,000
2019 Kia Forte, $14,600
2018 Kia Niro, $15,400
2019 Toyota Corolla hatchback, $15,800
2019 Honda Insight, $17,900
2018 Subaru Crosstrek, $18,700
2017 Toyota Prius Prime, $18,700
Mid-size and large cars
2018 Volvo S60
2013 Subaru Legacy (built after August 2012), $7,600
2013 Subaru Outback (built after August 2012), $8,500
2013 Honda Accord, $9,200
2016-2018 Volkswagen Jetta, $9,800
2015 Mazda 6, $10,500
2016-2018 Volkswagen Passat, $11,000
2015-2017 Toyota Prius v, $12,600
2016 Lincoln MKZ, $13,300
2017-2018 Volvo S60, $15,300
2019 Nissan Altima, $17,000
2016 Hyundai Genesis, $18,000
2017, 2020 Audi A3, $18,300
2017 BMW 3-series sedan (built after November 2016), $18,600
Small crossover SUVs
2017 Nissan Rogue, 2016 Miami auto show
2014 Mazda CX-5 (built after October 2013), $8,200
2016 Buick Encore, $10,700
2016 Chevrolet Equinox, $12,100
2015-2016, 2019 Honda CR-V, $12,200
2017 Mazda CX-3, $12,300
2016 Subaru Forester, $12,500
2017 Nissan Rogue, $13,400
2015 Toyota RAV4 (built after November 2014), $13,800
2017-2018 Honda HR-V (built after March 2017), $14,000
2018 Hyundai Kona, $14,500
2016 Audi Q3, $17,300
Mid-size crossover SUVs
2016 GMC Terrain
2016 GMC Terrain (2014 also recommended), $9,400
2016 Kia Sorento, $13,400
2015 Nissan Murano, $13,800
2017-2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport, $15,800
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe (built after March 2016), $17,800
2017 Mazda CX-9 (built after November 2016), $18,400
2017-2018 Lincoln MKX, $19,600
Minivans
2015 Toyota Sienna, $11,900
2015-2016 Honda Odyssey, $12,400
2016-2017 Kia Sedona, $12,600
Good Choices
2016 Honda Civic Sedan and 2015 Civic Coupe - Image via CivicX
Small cars
2011-2013 Mazda 3, $5,300
2012-2015 Honda Civic sedan, $5,600
2012 Toyota Corolla sedan, $6,800
2011 Toyota Prius, $6,800
Mid-size cars
2011 Subaru Outback
2011-2012 Subaru Legacy, $5,700
2011-2012 Lincoln MKZ, $6,000
2011-2012 Subaru Outback, $6,600
2012 Toyota Camry, $7,500
2012-2014 Toyota Prius v, $7,800
2012 Honda Accord sedan, $7,900
2015-16 Hyundai Sonata, $10,100
Large cars
2011-2015 Ford Taurus, $5,400
2012-2014 Hyundai Azera, $7,200
2015-2016 Buick Regal, $8,900
Small crossover SUVs
2011-2015 Hyundai Tucson, $5,400
2015, 2018-2019 Ford Escape, $9,300
2015, 2018 Kia Sportage, $10,200
2013-2014 Toyota RAV4, $10,900
Mid-size crossover SUVs
2015 Toyota Venza
2009-2015 Toyota Venza, $7,000
2008-2009 Toyota Highlander, $7,800
2014-2015 Ford Edge, $10,000
Minivan
2011-2014 Toyota Sienna, $7,100
