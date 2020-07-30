2021 Audi Q5 review, BMW updates M5, Kandi makes EVs affordable: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Audi Q5 review

A new face and improved tech are just the start for the 2021 Audi Q5. As the automaker’s ‘tweener crossover between the smaller (but still big) Q3 and bigger (and even bigger) three-row Q7, the Q5 is a segue to electrification-curious shoppers, and even some performance-leaning shoppers.

2021 Toyota Tundra pickup truck gets small price bump, no changes

The truck will cost $35,270 in base versions, and tops out at more than $50,000 in luxe trims.

2021 Subaru Ascent review

Succinct as it is accurate, “It’s a Subaru” pretty well describes the 2021 Subaru Ascent three-row crossover SUV.

From Motor Authority:

2021 BMW M5 fitted with M Performance parts

BMW comes out with M Performance parts for 2021 5-Series, including M5

BMW has updated its 5-Series and M5 for 2021, with the cars receiving substantially new looks and a much-improved infotainment system.

2021 GMC Syclone with 750 hp from SVE is here to rock you like a hurricane

The 2021 GMC Syclone from SVE features a V-8 to make 750 horsepower and continues in the footsteps of the 1991 original.

2021 Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo spy shots

The second-generation Panamera is about to reach the midway point in its life cycle and in Porsche tradition the car will receive a subtle facelift.

From Green Car Reports:

Kandi K27 electric car

Kandi electric car open to US orders August 18, with $20,499 starting price

It could be the first brand from China to sell a full passenger vehicle in the U.S.—and it could break EVs' upward price trends.

GMC Hummer EV video teases Adrenaline mode, Crab mode, frunk space

GM revealed prototype photos of the Hummer EV in profile, plus new information about the electric truck's modes.

Toyota solid-state battery tech on schedule for 2025 production, executive says

Toyota could emerge as a serious contender with electric vehicles if it can manage to scale up its own battery design.