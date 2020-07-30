2021 Toyota Tundra pickup truck gets small price bump, no changes

The 2021 Toyota Tundra pickup truck gets a $100 price bump over the 2020 model to start at $35,270, including $1,595 destination fee, the automaker announced Thursday.

Despite marginal price increases throughout the lineup, the 2021 Tundra is identical to the 2020 version, which was last significantly updated for 2014. The best-selling Ford F-150 has been redesigned twice since then, and the Chevy Silverado and Ram 1500 have been redesigned and undergone significant updates.

A Nightshade Edition with black body accents is offered for 2021, and a Tundra Trail Special Edition with all-weather floor mats and a built-in bed cooler add some convenience for outdoor adventures.

The full-size truck is powered by a 381-horsepower 5.7-liter V-8 with a 6-speed automatic and rear-wheel drive. Four-wheel drive is optional, and it can tow up to 10,200 pounds with a max payload of 1,730 pounds. It's available in extended cab or crew cab styles in three bed lengths.

Four-wheel drive adds $3,050 and the long 8-foot-1 bed adds $330 across the lineup. The standard bed is 6-foot-5, and crew cab models get a short 5-foot-5 bed.

The base Tundra SR extended cab starts at $35,270. All other models get a $120 price bump for 2021.

The Tundra SR5 starts at $36,960. Long bed is $37,290, four-wheel drive is $40,010, and the crew cab is $39,565.

The 2021 Trail Edition comes only in a crew cab and is based on the SR5 Upgrade Package with a larger fuel tank, front bucket seats with lumbar support, black badging, black seats with tan stitching, all-weather floor liners, and a lockable bed storage that doubles as a cooler. It starts at $43,565 in rear-wheel drive.

The 2021 Tundra Limited with rear-wheel drive and extended cab costs $43,985. Crew cab models start at $45,850.

The Nightshade Edition starts at $1,000 more than Limited and adds black leather seats, darkened grille, black mirror caps and door handles, black wheels, and black exhaust tips.

The TRD Pro model comes in four-wheel drive only, a new Lunar Rock color option, and the extended cab starts at $50,370.

At the top of the Tundra lineup, the Platinum and 1794 Edition start at $50,490.