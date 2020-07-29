2021 Honda Odyssey Touring price drop, 2021 Lexus LC driven, Hyundai Kona EV plans: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Honda Odyssey minivan starts at $32,910, Touring trim drops $2,560 from 2020 version

The refreshed 2021 Honda Odyssey minivan comes with more standard safety equipment and a $1,000 increase over the 2020 base model to start at $32,910.

Review update: 2020 Honda Ridgeline pickup is stuck in the middle

Pickup trucks should be an extremely rational purchase. Like, garbage bag- and skim milk-type rational. But the most rational pickup of them all doesn’t get a second thought.

2021 Lexus LC review

Exceptional style and stunning performance leave the 2021 Lexus LC with few grand-tourer flaws. We give it a TCC Rating of 6.8.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Lexus LC Convertible

First drive review: The 2021 Lexus LC Convertible creeps up on SL, Vantage

The stick-pin lighting still arrests us. The artistic roar of its 471-horsepower V-8 still haunts us. And now it’s removed its top.

2021 Hyundai Veloster N arrives with quick-shifting dual-clutch transmission

Quicker acceleration and improved economy are both possible with the Hyundai's new 8-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Lamborghini motorsport squad reveals 830-horsepower Essenza SCV12

Lamborghini's Squadra Corse motorsport division on Wednesday unveiled an extreme version of the Aventador. It's called the Essenza SCV12, and just 40 examples are destined for production.

From Green Car Reports:

2020 Hyundai Kona Electric

Hyundai may boost EV production after Tesla Model 3 outsold Kona Electric in Korea

Tesla's market victory with Model 3 in South Korea might have been too close for comfort for Hyundai; it's reportedly seeking to scale up EV production sooner than previously intended.

Trump’s relaxed auto mpg, emissions rules now under review by inspector general

A rare investigation from the EPA's federal watchdog will be conducted over the administration's hasty rulemaking that contradicted its own earlier findings.

Is the eBussy modular electric van a Microbus for an urban future?

Also from Germany, a tiny concept van called eBussy conjures up Microbus nostalgia with a modern urban-electric design aesthetic.







