2021 Honda Odyssey minivan starts at $32,910, Touring trim drops $2,560 from 2020 version

The refreshed 2021 Honda Odyssey minivan comes with more standard safety equipment and a $1,000 increase over the 2020 base model to start at $32,910, including $1,120 destination, the automaker announced Wednesday.

Like last year, the 2021 Odyssey comes in LX, EX, EX-L, Touring, and Elite trims. The base LX represents the most significant price increase, while the Touring trim drops $2,560 to $43,620 for 2021.

The fresh look on the best-selling minivan features a wider, lower grille with more vertical fog lights and a chrome band that moves from the center of the blacked-out grille to the top. A similar black band with chrome strip accents the rear window bottom. All Odysseys are powered by a 280-horsepower 3.5-liter V-6 with a 10-speed automatic transmission in front-wheel drive. Unlike the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica and 2021 Toyota Sienna, the Odyssey does not offer all-wheel drive.

Standard safety features expand to the base trim, including active lane control, forward collision warnings to automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control down to a stop, and a rear seat reminder that alerts drivers of cargo and passengers left in the rear seats. LED headlights complement LED taillights and daytime running lights as standard across the five trim levels. The LX trim comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, a small 5.0-inch display screen, USB port, keyless entry and ignition, power adjustable front seats, and a 60/40-split third row that folds into the floor.

The 2021 Honda Odyssey EX starts at $36,310, an increase of $390. The EX is still the value play, even with the price drop in the Touring trim. It comes with an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, satellite radio, two USB ports, heated front seats, three-zone climate control, power sliding rear doors, remote start, automatic high beams, and blind-spot monitors with rear cross-traffic alert. The second-row seats can fit three child safety seats and the middle seat can be removed to make various seating configurations by what Honda calls MagicSlide seats that can slide laterally.

At $39,580, or an increase of $400 over 2020, the EX-L adds power sunroof, leather upholstery with contrast stitching, power liftgate, leather-wrapped steering wheel, five USB ports, 12-way power-adjustable driver's seat, and, new for 2021, power lumbar support for the front passenger, and second-row seatback pockets.

The surprise for 2021 is the Touring model at $43,620, which is a significant decrease from the 2020 Touring at $46,180. New for 2021 are 19-inch alloy wheels, front and rear parking sensors, a third-row USB port, and a new take on the rear-seat reminder. Using the in-car camera, the reminder chimes, flashes a text warning in the instrument cluster, and projects a view of the rear seats on the touchscreen. Touring also comes with a rear-seat entertainment system, native navigation, and a microphone to sing along with rear-seat Elsas that was standard on EX-L last year.

At the top of the 2021 Honda Odyssey lineup is the Elite trim for $48,940, which is $400 more than last year. New features include 19-inch gray alloy wheels, auto-dimming side mirrors, seat piping, and ambient lighting in the cockpit. Elite also comes with a wireless smartphone charger, heated steering wheel, in-car vacuum, 11-speaker sound system, heated and cooled front seats, and power-folding side mirrors.

Built in Honda's Lincoln, Alabama plant, the 2021 Honda Odyssey goes on sale August 3.