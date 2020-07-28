2020 Cadillac CT4 and CT5-V driven, Lucid's semi-autonomous system explained: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Cadillac CT4 review

The 2020 Cadillac CT4 compact luxury sedan and CT4-V performance sedan provide a compelling powertrain in an otherwise staid design.

The 2020 Jeep Gladiator Sport makes for a more useful Wrangler

A Jeep Wrangler with a pickup truck bed, the 2020 Jeep Gladiator makes the off-roader even more capable around town and for the weekend getaway.

Average US car age reaches record high, according to study

Cars are older than ever before, according to an IHS Markit study that found the average car age of 11.9 years to be a record high.

From Motor Authority:

2020 Cadillac CT5-V

First drive review: 2020 Cadillac CT5-V nails its European sport sedan mission, but is it too late?

The 2020 Cadillac CT5-V has the moves and power of a European sport sedan at a bargain price, but can it compete in a market obsessed with crossovers?

Mitsubishi to end Pajero production, halt new model launches in Europe

Mitsubishi on Monday announced a three-year plan aimed at reducing costs and diverting resources to areas that are most profitable.

Here's how the 2021 Ford Bronco's crawler gear works

Jason Fenske describes how the new Bronco's low first gear will be a boon for traction and torque.

From Green Car Reports:

Lucid Air ADAS sensor

Lucid DreamDrive assisted driving takes a different route than Tesla Autopilot

Lucid has worked with Continental and Bosch in developing its assisted-driving suite, although development work has been done in-house.

Tesla sues Rivian over alleged trade-secret theft related to sales, charging network

A lawsuit from Tesla, over trade-secret theft spanning a wide range of business aspects, could spell trouble for Rivian.

Spurred by gas rationing, Peugeot made hundreds of electric cars during WWII

Electric cars have been around longer than many people think. About 80 years ago, for example, Peugeot made hundreds of them.