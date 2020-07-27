Buy a car
2018-2020 Toyota Tundra full-size pickups recalled for dull turn signals

2020 Toyota Tundra 1794 edition

2020 Toyota Tundra 1794 edition

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
July 27, 2020

The 2018-2020 Toyota Tundra full-size pickup truck has been recalled for an issue with the LED headlights, the automaker announced in paperwork filed with the NHTSA earlier this month. 

The front turn signal bulbs in the headlight assembly were designed incorrectly, resulting in the wrong filament used to flash the hazards or indicate a turn. The filament does not meet the brightness requirement established by federal regulators. The defect could decrease the visibility of the truck's turn signals or hazards to oncoming traffic, which could increase the risk of a crash. 

The recall includes 183,397 Toyota Tundra trucks built between Feb. 22, 2017 and May 29, 2020. During that time, the dated Toyota Tundra has been overshadowed by redesigns of the best-selling trucks—and the best-selling vehicles—in America. The Ram 1500 and GMC Sierra were redesigned for 2019, the Chevy Silverado and Nissan Titan for 2020, and the 2021 Ford F-150 will be significantly refreshed and include an available hybrid powertrain.

The Tundra was last redesigned for 2007 but was significantly updated in 2014; a new model is expected for model year 2022. 

Owners can expect a recall notice by mail as early as Sept. 13, 2020. Dealers have already been notified. Owners will be instructed to bring their trucks into a dealership where the bulbs will be replaced for free.

Owners can contact Toyota customer service at 1-800-270-9371 or visit Toyota's recall website. Toyota's recall number is 20TB12/20TA12.

