2021 Kia K5 vs. 2020 Hyundai Sonata: Compare Cars

2020 Hyundai Sonata

2020 Hyundai Sonata

7.0
Expert Rating

People's Vote

2021 Kia K5

2021 Kia K5

7.2
Expert Rating

People's Vote

Martin Padgett Martin Padgett Editorial Director
July 27, 2020
2021 Kia K5

2021 Kia K5

The 2021 Kia K5 wears a new badge like it’s the first day on the job at Best Buy. The  four-door family sedan’s an upgrade from the former Optima, Kia tells us.

It looks the part, but is it different enough to put its kith and kin, the 2020 Hyundai Sonata, in its rearview mirror?

If you missed the executive summary, it goes something like this: Both the K5 and Sonata tap 4-cylinder engines and automatic transmissions for performance, but the Hyundai has a base inline-4 that Kia skips—while Kia gets all-wheel drive that for now isn’t offered on the Sonata. Sized like each other, they look very little alike, particularly inside, though both go full tilt on features and on warranty coverage. Both call U.S. factories home: the Hyundai hails from Alabama, the Kia calls Georgia home.

In our tally, the 2021 K5 nudges out the 2020 Sonata even before it completes a crash-test course with the IIHS or the NHTSA. It’s a close race, though: a TCC Rating of 7.2 for the K5, and a 7.0 for the Sonata.

In styling, either pleases our eyes, though the K5 gains a slight edge with a front end that riffs on birds of prey, lightning-bolt LED highlights, and a soaring band of metal that draws attention to its suave silhouette. The interior’s a suitable knock-off of the Telluride and Stinger, too, though it’s sometimes executed in less rich materials. 

The latest Sonata? It’s just as silken, but there’s something about its turned-down grille that attracts some eyeballs and averts others. The Sonata’s lovely interior reads more outré—but we haven’t seen a base version of either.

2020 Hyundai Sonata

2020 Hyundai Sonata

Performance brings the duo closer, though we’ve rated the Sonata based on a 191-hp 2.5-liter inline-4 that’s not offered on the Kia. As a result, Hyundai’s performance rating slips compared to the Kia’s up-to-snuff 180-hp 1.6-liter turbo-4—which also appears in the Sonata, for a small upcharge. (The Sonata also has a 52-mpg-combined Hybrid edition that doesn’t yet have a K5 analogue.) Smooth and more than forgettable, the 1.6-liter powertrain isn't the star here. Kia and Hyundai have sorted out the steering and ride of these sedans better than before, and though some low-speed thumps and a general lack of steering feel mark both of them, the quietness of the ride at up-tempo speeds is a pleasant advance.

Both cockpits dole out more than enough room for four adults to ride in comfort. Kia’s bucket seats may be identical to those in the Sonata, but we felt a bit more coddled in the K5. The Sonata’s available quilted upholstery awaits Kia’s inevitable nappa-leather upgrade, but for now the K5’s saddled only with cloth or synthetic leather upholstery. Both have usefully large trunks, plentiful in-car storage, and in the higher-zoot versions, some truly lovely interior themes and color palettes.

With a Top Safety Pick award from the IIHS and a five-star NHTSA overall rating, the 2020 Sonata points to good things to come for the untested K5. Both have standard automatic emergency braking and can be fitted with blind-spot monitors, adaptive cruise control, and a surround-view camera system. 

For less than $25,000, both cars come with an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and 5 years or 60,000 miles of warranty coverage. It’s easy to ratchet the price to more than $30,000, but impossible we think to outstrip the value inherent in either one. For now—unless it flunks its safety tests—the 2021 K5 ekes out the win.

Summary

7.0
Expert Rating
The Hyundai Sonata finds its magic again for 2020, with a distinctive luxury-car vibe plus some features you won’t find in rival sedans.
7.2
Expert Rating
The 2021 Kia K5 gives the automaker a new look and a new family-sedan identity.

Styling

6.0
Expert Rating
The 2020 Hyundai Sonata lineup looks sporty and curvaceous on the outside, soft and luxurious inside.
7.0
Expert Rating
The K5 shifts Kia’s styling direction in the direction of drama.
Performance

5.0
Expert Rating
There are better picks than the 2020 Sonata if performance is a priority.
6.0
Expert Rating
The K5 nudges the performance needle just a little in the right direction.
Comfort & Quality

8.0
Expert Rating
The 2020 Hyundai Sonata feels as luxurious as it looks, with a comfortable, supremely quiet cabin.
8.0
Expert Rating
Four-adult comfort and a big trunk put the Kia K5 in the utility sweet spot.
Safety

8.0
Expert Rating
The 2020 Hyundai Sonata has a starting position as one of the safest midsize sedans.
No crash-test data is yet available for the new Kia K5.
Features

9.0
Expert Rating
The Sonata offers a best-in-class warranty, better-than-average infotainment systems, and good value for money. Add Smart Park and the solar roof on top
9.0
Expert Rating
The K5 keeps Kia in cahoots with value, warranty coverage, and standard features.
Fuel Economy

6.0
Expert Rating
The 2020 Sonata Hybrid Blue gets the best mileage of any sedan without a plug, while the rest of the Sonata lineup is competitive.
6.0
Expert Rating
Turbo-4 power doesn’t mean the K5 is thirsty.
MSRP

from $23,600
from $23,490

Invoice

from $22,716
from $22,902

Fuel Economy - Combined City and Highway

32
32 (Est)

Engine

Regular Unleaded I-4, 2.5 L
Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4, 1.6 L

Drivetrain

Front Wheel Drive Read Full Specs
Front Wheel Drive Read Full Specs
