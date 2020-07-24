2021 Kia K5 driven, 2020 Genesis G90 revisited, Outlander PHEV gets more range: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Kia K5 first drive: Name games dilute a fine follow-up act

The sedan formerly known as the Kia Optima gets a new look this year, but the change hardly stops at the body. It gets a new name too.

2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible first look: Open air opulence for $102,025

The convertible version of Lexus' gobsmackingly pretty two-door coupe is anything but cheap.

2021 Hyundai Kona Night Edition blacks out small crossover

The cute and colorful Hyundai Kona small crossover goes dark with the 2021 Kona Night Edition.

From Motor Authority:

2020 Genesis G90

Review update: The 2020 Genesis G90 shows who plays smart with money

Will a week spent in Genesis’ flagship luxury sedan change our minds? Or just our seating position?

2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Wagon spy shots

A new generation of the Mercedes-Benz is coming next year, and we've got fresh spy shots of the car's wagon body style.

2021 Bentley Flying Spur is first with three-dimensional wood trim

Bentley has introduced a new type of trim material for the interior of its cars: three-dimensional wood paneling.

From Green Car Reports:

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-In Hybrid

2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-In Hybrid will get more electric range, before full redesign

The 2021 Outlander Plug-In Hybrid gets a bigger battery and engine, and probably more electric range and perkier performance.

Audi research project proves the potential of bi-directional charging: What's next?

A prototype Audi E-Tron Sportback showed that bi-directional charging might be useful as an emergency home power source during blackouts.

Nikola breaks ground on Arizona fuel-cell electric truck plant

In Arizona, Nikola will build its Two and Tre hydrogen fuel-cell trucks, intended to take advantage of the company's own network of hydrogen stations.