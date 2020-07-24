2021 Hyundai Kona Night Edition blacks out small crossover

The cute and colorful Hyundai Kona small crossover goes dark with the 2021 Kona Night Edition, the automaker announced this week.

Hyundai joins Toyota, Nissan, Ram, BMW, Kia and so many other automakers in offering a black cosmetic package. The 2021 Kona Night Edition comes with 18-inch semigloss black wheels from RAYS, and gloss black accents on the doors and side mirrors. Inside, a black headliner, and gloss accents on the door handles complement alloy sport pedals to complete the transition to the Night Edition.



The Night Edition attempts a sportier, sleeker approach to the happy Hawaiian-inspired small crossover that slots between the Hyundai Venue and the Hyundai Tucson. Three new exterior colors blend the contrast between the available bright colors and the bold black cladding riding up the front and rear fenders, bumpers, and rocker panels. It comes in Galactic Gray, Ultra Black, or a Chalk White that we hope looks like a Stormtrooper's cute 'ute.

The Night Edition slots between the well-equipped SEL Plus and Limited trims and starts at $26,470, including destination. That is the new entry level for the 175-horsepower 1.6-liter turbo-4 and 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that was previously standard on only the Limited and Ultimate trims. Available all-wheel drive adds $1,400.

The Night Edition will not have the power sunroof or wireless smartphone charging that is standard on Limited trim, according to CarsDirect. But it will come with safety feature such as automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and blind-spot monitors with rear cross-traffic alerts. Other features include an eight-way power adjustable driver's seat, heated leather seats, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.