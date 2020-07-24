2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible first look: Open air opulence for $102,025

The convertible version of Lexus' gobsmackingly pretty two-door coupe is anything but cheap.

This week, the automaker charted the 2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible's long list of hardware to transform the fixed-roof coupe into an alfresco grand-tourer—and it starts with a gobsmacking price: $102,025, including destination charges. When it goes on sale this summer, the LC 500 Convertible will cost at least $8,000 more than the coupe; beauty is pain, people.

Unlike the coupe that offers a hybrid version, the 2021 LC 500 Convertible is a V-8-only affair, paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission that drives the rear wheels. The 471-horsepower 5.0-liter V-8 propels the six-figure sled up to 60 mph in 4.6 seconds, but almost as impressive is the convertible roof's folding operation that takes 15 seconds to raise or lower, at speeds up to 31 mph.

Like the coupe, the convertible promises seats for up to four, though the rear seats are mostly for show. Front seat riders get an unfettered view at the road ahead, and at the LC's large 10.3-inch infotainment display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility.

Leather upholstery is standard, and the drop top is available in black or tan shades.

2021 Lexus LC Convertible 2021 Lexus LC Convertible 2021 Lexus LC Convertible

This year, Lexus will offer the LC convertible (and coupe) in limited-run Inspiration Series versions painted blue with white leather. The combo isn't cheap: it costs more than $120,000 and it's limited to just 100 units this year. It's how the rich establish a pecking order, though.

The LC 500 Convertible is well-equipped, but offers a handful of upgrades. Optional 21-inch wheels can replace the standard 20-inchers, and performance dampers and a rear limited-slip differential are available as well. An upgraded Mark Levinson audio system costs $1,220 more, which assumes owners are planning on growing tired of the V-8's unrestrained snarl with the top down.

That may never get old.