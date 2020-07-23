2021 Ford F-150 priced, 2022 Audi A3 preview, Tesla Cybertruck updates: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Ford F-150 prices start at $30,635, but could exceed $80,000

Ford boosts prices on the 2021 F-150 pickup, but Limiteds and the new Hybrid add even more.

2021 Hyundai Sonata sedan snares new shoes in top trims

Just a year after went on sale wearing new duds, the 2021 Hyundai Sonata will be available with new shoes to match.

Tesla, Porsche, Dodge owners happiest with new-car purchase after 3 months, study shows

New car owners of Tesla, Porsche, and Dodge vehicles experience the greatest level of emotional attachment in the first 90 days of ownership.

From Motor Authority:

2022 Audi A3

2022 Audi A3 preview: Moving up in the compact class

After showing the world a redesigned A3 Sportback in March, Audi has since followed up with the redesigned version of the A3 sedan—and we now have preliminary details for the United States.

History of the Volkswagen GTI: The story of eight generations of the original hot hatch

From its mild-mannered, 90-horsepower roots of the 1970s to the 242-hp 2022 model, the Volkswagen GTI started the hot hatch craze and has perfected it through eight generations.

2022 Audi S3 spy shots

There's a new generation of the Audi A3 headed to showrooms next year, and the car's sporty S3 variant has been spotted.

From Green Car Reports:

Tesla Cybertruck

Tesla chooses Texas to build Cybertruck, reports another profit in Q2

Tesla overcame the challenges of a plant shutdown and coronavirus controversy to turn another profit, and it will build its new U.S. factory in Austin.

VW ID.4 electric crossover due for deliveries in late 2020, US production in 2022

Volkswagen confirms that 2020 deliveries and 2022 U.S. production look on-time for the ID.4 electric crossover, but a battery conflict could complicate things.

Tesla Model 3 battery change for China will free up cells for Semi

In the Semi, every pound counts or it's cargo lost, so it needs more energy-dense nickel-cobalt-aluminum cells. To compensate, the Model 3 will switch to LFP batteries in China.