2021 Hyundai Sonata sedan snares new shoes in top trims

Just a year after went on sale wearing new duds, the 2021 Hyundai Sonata will be available with new shoes to match.

Hyundai announced Thursday that the mid-size sedan will be available with 19-inch wheels wearing Pirelli tires in top trims when it goes on sale next month. The automaker didn't say how much the sedan would cost, but it's likely to stay close to the $24,555 base price of the 2020 Sonata.

Like the current model, the 2021 Sonata mid-size sedan will be sold in SE, SEL, SEL Plus, and Limited trim levels. The new 19-inch wheel and Pirelli tire package will be equipped on Sonata SEL Plus sedans.

Also new for 2021 will be a six-way power-adjustable passenger seat and rear-exit warning on all trim levels except base. The rear-exit system uses the Sonata's blind-spot monitors to detect objects behind the car, such as passing traffic or cyclists, that could strike exiting passengers. The system is equipped on other Hyundai models, such as the Palisade three-row crossover.

Like the 2020 Sonata, the 2021 version will be available with a 2.5-liter inline-4 rated for 191 horsepower in SE and SEL models. SEL Plus and Limited sedans use a 1.6-liter turbo-4 that makes 180 hp. All Sonatas drive the front wheels only via an 8-speed automatic transmission.

All sedans are equipped with an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, power features, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, and active lane control. Sonata Limited models get leather upholstery, a 10.3-inch touchscreen, a smartphone-based key system, driver-assistance features for use on highways, head-up display, heated and cooled front seats, navigation, and a wireless smartphone charger.