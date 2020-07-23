2021 Ford F-150 prices start at $30,635, but could exceed $80,000

The redesigned 2021 Ford-F150 gets a host of upgrades but only a $195 bump in base price over the outgoing pickup truck.

Starting at $30,635 including destination, the best-selling vehicle in America comes in XL, XLT, Lariat, King Ranch, Platinum, and Limited trims, with three cab styles, three available bed sizes, and six engine configurations, including a hybrid model available across the varied lineup.

The hybrid with a 3.5-liter turbo V-6 and an electric motor costs between $2,500 and $4,495 extra depending on the configuration, according to CarsDirect, which broke the F-150 pricing news yesterday. Even though the base XL model gets a marginal price bump, higher trims and configurations can exceed $3,000 more than the same 2020 model.

2021 Ford F-150 2021 Ford F-150 2021 Ford F-150

For example, the 2021 Ford F-150 Limited four-door SuperCrew cab in rear-wheel drive starts at $72,520 with destination, making it $3,090 more expensive than the same 2020 model, according to CarsDirect. Add four-wheel drive and the hybrid powertrain and it's $78,445. Add the trailer tow package and a bed liner, and it'll surpass $80,000.

More expensive than ever before, the 2021 Ford F-150 Limited also comes better equipped than every before. This luxe truck comes with power running boards, 22-inch aluminum wheels, a surround-view camera system, heated and cooled leather seats, twin-panel moonroof, 18-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, and, a first on any pickup truck, a driver-facing camera that will allow for hands-free highway driving with an available software upgrade later in 2021.

The higher trims see the biggest price jumps over last year, according to CarsDirect.

2021 Ford F-150 2021 Ford F-150 2021 Ford F-150

The 2021 Platinum SuperCrew increases $3,590 to $60,805. The 2021 King Ranch SuperCrew jumps $3,340 to $58,025, and the Lariat bumps up $1,945 to $46,890.

At the other end, base XLs comes with automatic emergency braking, an 8.0-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone capability and a $30,635 sticker for the regular cab in rear-wheel drive. That's about $500 more than the 2020 Chevy Silverado. The bed has a new tailgate with side cleats and clamp pockets to make work and play easier, and the new F-150 comes with an in-bed generator with three different outputs.

The popular XLT SuperCrew increases by only $290 to $42,005, but four-wheel drive adds another $3,495. It comes with a suite of active safety features such as active lane control, blind-spot monitors, and reverse automatic emergency braking.