2021 Ford F-150 pickup truck starts at $30,635, tops out near $80,000

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
August 25, 2020

The redesigned 2021 Ford-F150 starts at $30,635 and climbs to $77,845, including $1,695 destination fee, when equipped with the new hybrid powertrain in all-wheel drive in top Limited trim. Throw in a tonneau cover, paint it white, add a bedliner, and it exceeds $80,000, making it the most expensive F-150 ever made from the factory. 

But a host of upgrades add only $195 in the base price over the outgoing pickup truck. Even though the base XL model gets a marginal price bump, higher trims and configurations can exceed $3,000 more than the same 2020 model.

The best-selling vehicle in America comes in XL, XLT, Lariat, King Ranch, Platinum, and Limited trims, with three cab styles, three available bed sizes, and six engine configurations, including a hybrid model available across the varied lineup.  

The hybrid with a 3.5-liter turbo V-6 and an electric motor costs between $2,500 and $4,495 extra depending on the configuration. For now, it's only available on King Ranch models and up. 

More expensive than ever before, the 2021 Ford F-150 Limited also comes better equipped than ever before. This luxe truck comes with power running boards, 22-inch aluminum wheels, a surround-view camera system, heated and cooled leather seats, twin-panel moonroof, 18-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, and, a first on any pickup truck, a driver-facing camera that will allow for hands-free highway driving with an available software upgrade later in 2021. 

The higher trims see the biggest price jumps over last year. 

The 2021 Platinum SuperCrew increases $3,590 to $60,805. The 2021 King Ranch SuperCrew jumps $3,340 to $58,025, and the Lariat bumps up $1,945 to $46,890. 

At the other end, base XLs comes with automatic emergency braking, an 8.0-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone capability and a $30,635 sticker for the regular cab in rear-wheel drive. That's about $500 more than the 2020 Chevy Silverado. The bed has a new tailgate with side cleats and clamp pockets to make work and play easier, and the new F-150 comes with an in-bed generator with three different outputs. 

The popular XLT SuperCrew increases by only $290 to $42,005, but four-wheel drive adds another $3,495. It comes with a suite of active safety features such as active lane control, blind-spot monitors, and reverse automatic emergency braking. 

