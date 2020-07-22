2021 Toyota Venza driven, 1984 GTI revisited, 2021 Lincoln Corsair PHEV priced: What's New @ The Car Connection

First drive: 2021 Toyota Venza boasts a Lexus feel and hybrid efficiency

Walk up to the 2021 Toyota Venza and it looks familiar. The fast roofline and the way the window line resolves at the rear are clearly influenced by the last-generation Lexus RX from Toyota’s luxury brand.

What's New for 2021: Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi updates its lineup of cars and SUVs for 2021 with a redesigned Outlander SUV and refreshed looks on its other cars.

1984 Volkswagen Rabbit GTI

Time machine test drive: 1984 VW Rabbit GTI sowed the seeds of the hot hatch

A drive in a 1984 Volkswagen Rabbit GTI shows the first hot hatch wasn't so hot, but it sure was fun.

2021 Ford Bronco First Edition production upped to 7,000 units

Ford is increasing the number of 2021 Bronco First Edition models from 3,500 to 7,000.

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class spy shots and video

Mercedes-Benz will unveil a new generation of the S-Class in September.

2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring

2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring plug-in hybrid could cost less than non-hybrid

The Grand Touring plug-in hybrid model is priced somewhat lower than non-hybrid Reserve models—if you can claim the EV tax credit.

Report: Battery makers' dispute creating unease over supply for upcoming Ford, VW EVs

A dispute between LG Chem and SK Innovation could potentially interrupt the supply needed to build electric vehicles for the U.S. market.

2020 Audi E-tron Sportback electric SUV carries over top-tier US safety ratings

The E-Tron Sportback might be swoopier, but it offers the same excellent safety according to both major U.S. ratings systems.