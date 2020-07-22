What's New for 2021: Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi updates its lineup of cars and SUVs for 2021 with a redesigned Outlander SUV and refreshed looks on its other cars.

The Japanese automaker appeared to pull itself back from the brink of exiting the U.S. a few years ago with the launch of the Eclipse Cross compact crossover, which expanded the lineup from four vehicles to five. It's not a great car, earning a TCC Rating of just 4.6 out of 10, but it's priced below the competition and, like other Mitsubishi vehicles, offers a relative value at a time when cars and SUVs are nearing an average sale price of $40,000.

The most expensive Mitsubishi, the plug-in hybrid variant of the Outlander crossover SUV, gets an increased range in 2021, and the redesigned Outlander will launch in Spring 2021 as a 2022 model. The Eclipse Cross, Mirage hatch, and Mirage G4 compact sedan will sport a revised look, and all five models receive automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection as standard equipment.

Here's a look at the forthcoming model changes.

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

The redesigned crossover SUV with an optional third row promises to be bigger, bolder, and quieter since it was first launched for 2003 and last redesigned for 2014. Mitsubishi says it will be the best-equipped family member in the U.S., loaded with new technology and a new look inside and out when it debuts early in 2021.

2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

The plug-in hybrid variant of the Outlander five-seat crossover SUV will get a larger gas engine than the current 2.0-liter inline-4 and a larger, more refined hybrid battery system expected to boost electric range beyond the current 22 miles. Popular in Europe where it received a larger but more efficient 2.4-liter inline-4 in 2019, the Outlander PHEV should get the same set up when it migrates to the States this winter.

2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

The compact crossover will get a new front and rear, a refreshed interior, and a new infotainment system when it goes on sale early in 2021.

2021 Mitsubishi Mirage and Mirage G4

The most fuel-efficient non-hybrid car on the road with a 39 mpg combined EPA rating is also one of only two new cars that starts under $15,000; the 2021 Chevy Spark is the other. The Mirage hatchback and G4 subcompact sedan get a new look for 2021 and standard automatic emergency braking for the first time when it goes on sale early in 2021.

2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport

Updated for 2020, the 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport largely carries over when it goes on sale in Fall 2020. Mitsubishi's bestseller will have more standard equipment.